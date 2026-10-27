Alfonso Ribeiro Opens Up About His Family & Plans for the Holidays – Exclusive Interview

“Dancing With the Stars” host Alfonso Ribeiro absolutely adores animals. As a proud dog dad to Aksel and Ace, he wanted to find more ways to include them in their sweet holiday traditions.

Alfonso Ribeiro graciously sat down with EntertainmentNow journalist Nikole Behrens to chat about his latest collaboration, giving fans a unique opportunity to get their furry friends involved in their favorite holiday traditions.

Alfonso Ribeiro Couldn’t Wait to Include His Dogs in the Family Traditions

Nikole Behrens from EntertainmentNow interviews Alfonso Ribeiro

Every year, families all over the world love sending greeting cards to ring in the holiday season. As the winter holidays approach, Alfonso Ribeiro is delighted to partner with Pedigree and Walmart to bring a little magic into everyone’s homes.

The “Dancing With the Stars” host brought up the nostalgia of ’90s portrait studios. He fondly remembered bringing the entire family into the studio to get the perfect photo for the annual holiday Christmas card. Ribeiro’s idea is to bring that back, but find a way to include pets.

Pedigree Television presenter Alfonso Ribeiro gears up for the holidays with his furry friends, Aksel and Ace, at the PEDIGREE® Pawliday Portrait Studio.



“We all have our dogs, and they’re part of the family. I’ve got two new dogs now, and my family and kids, and myself, we all love the dogs,” Ribeiro told EntertainmentNow about his furry friends, Aksel and Ace. “It’s an important part to include them in that. Pedigree and Walmart have teamed up together to create the family portrait studios just like they did back in the day at select locations. But now, it’s set up perfectly so that you can include your dogs to be part of that portrait.”

The portrait studio isn’t just for dogs. Alfonso Ribeiro told us that any pets are welcome.

“We’re focusing on dogs, but if you’re comfortable bringing your cat to the store, you’ve got it!”

Aksel & Ace Have Brought So Much Joy Into the Home

Pedigree Television presenter Alfonso Ribeiro gears up for the holidays with his furry friends at the PEDIGREE® Pawliday Portrait Studio.



As a father of four, Alfonso Ribeiro has loved watching his children bond with Aksel and Ace. Aksel has been part of the family for two years, but this is their first Christmas with Ace. The love keeps growing, and the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star admits it’s something wonderful to behold.

“I think one of the most important things, always, is [that] pets teach kids responsibility,” he told us. “They’re learning to be responsible with them. What is really fun is watching them share love with the pets. My middle son, he typically doesn’t like to show a lot of emotional, physical love. So he gets to do that with the dogs, and it’s really wonderful to watch that. It’s nice to see how the pets bring a beautiful energy into the house for the kids.”

While participation is limited to select Walmarts, Alfonso Ribeiro assured us that there were still options for pet owners unable to attend in person. Walmart’s website allows shoppers to upload a pet photo and turn it into a memorable keepsake.

Pet owners can visit the Pedigree Pawliday website to see if a nearby Walmart is participating and book a photo session.

While Alfonso Ribeiro maps out his holiday plans with the family, he’s still needed in the ballroom. “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, and it needs the beloved co-host to keep things running smoothly.

“Horror Movie Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on ABC as the top 10 compete for a spot in next week’s episode. There will be a double elimination night, so they will need fans’ votes to help them move forward in the competition.