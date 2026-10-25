Derek Hough Bids a Tearful Goodbye to a Beloved Family Member, Our Hearts Go Out

The “Dancing With the Stars” world is somber today as fans and colleagues alike join Derek Hough in mourning.

Recently, the 41-year-old admitted he was emotionally struggling and didn’t want to let go of someone very important to him. Now, the day has come.

Fans wish absolutely nothing but the best for the Hough family as they navigate this loss.

Derek Hough & Family Say Goodbye to Their Dog, Romie

Derek Hough’s beloved rescue dog, Romie, has passed away. The choreographer confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media today.

“Romie came into my life when I was just trying to figure life out, it was just me and him.

And for a long time, he was my constant. He saw me at my worst and at my best. He loved me through it all and somehow gave me purpose when I couldn’t find it myself,” the “Dancing with the Stars” judge penned a vulnerable note to his dear friend.

“He watched me grow up, fall in love, become a husband,” Derek continued. “And when he started to get tired, I asked him to hold on so he could meet his little sister, and he kept his promise. He held on.”

The dancer noted that waking up without Romie at his side still feels “unreal.” He keeps looking for the beloved dog at his normal spots and feels heartbroken all over again when he realizes Romie isn’t there. But even so, he’s thankful for the time they spent together.

“But thank you, my boy, for choosing us, for carrying me, for giving me so much,” the 41-year-old concluded his tribute. “There’s an ache that feels unbearable. But it’s also proof that love lived here fully. And you always will. Goodbye for now my sweet sweet Romie Boy 💔🐕”

Friends, family, and DWTS colleagues flooded the comments with kind words of support for the family. For years, everyone had watched Derek Hough enjoy quality time with his beloved Romie.

Romie Had Been in Poor Health This Year

Though losing a pet is never easy, Derek Hough previously spoke about Romie’s declining health. Even in recent years, he noted how his pet was beginning to slow down and rest a lot more often.

A week ago, Derek posted an emotional video about loss and learning to let go.

“We tend to focus on so many things in life that, at the end of the day, aren’t that important,” he told his Instagram audience as he fought back tears. “I’m going through something right now where I’m having to let go and it’s been very emotional. Just trying to find the beauty in everything I’m looking at, and I hope we can all do that.”

Derek and Hayley Hough are massive animal lovers. That’s one characteristic they want to instill in their daughter, Everley. In addition to Romie, they have another dog, Luna, and three cats, Palo, Lily, and Otis. Romie’s absence will be sorely felt for the rest of their lives.

Our hearts go out to Derek Hough and his family as they navigate this heartbreaking situation.