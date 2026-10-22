‘Dancing With the Stars’ Daniella Karagach Unveils Creative Move With Ezra Frech

Daniella Karagach found a new way to make her mark on the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom floor, and her partner Ezra Frech was happy to go along with it.

During Tuesday’s Dedication Night, the professional dancer surprised viewers with an inventive move in the pair’s contemporary routine that involved stepping onto Frech’s prosthetic leg. The moment quickly caught fans’ attention, but the idea actually originated during rehearsal.

The Pair Revealed the Inspiration for the Fun Dance Move

Karagach explained the inspiration behind the choreography in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment after the performance.

“I was standing in rehearsals one day, and I was just like, ‘Can I climb it?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, why not?’” she recalled.

Rather than treating his prosthetic as a limitation, Frech has found opportunities to make it part of the choreography. He praised Karagach for thinking creatively about what they could accomplish together.

“It takes a really creative mind to throw out to throw out questions like that,” he said. “And it’s so cool to get to incorporate my prosthetic as a part of the dance.”

Frech also admitted that he had not known what to expect when it came to performing lifts with the device.

“Coming into this experience, I didn’t know what kind of lifts I was going to be able to do, [with] the stability on the prosthetic,” he explained. “To get to use the prosthetic for a lift, it was so exciting.”

The pair even came up with a name for the move: the “blade stand.”

“Ezra named it,” Karagach said.

Frech, 21, is a Paralympian who was born with congenital limb differences. His left leg was amputated below the knee when he was 2.

The performance earned enthusiastic reactions from viewers, who celebrated both the creativity of the choreography and the way Frech incorporated his prosthetic into the routine.

For the dance, the pair even earned their first 10 of the season. The sweet dance was to honor his biggest supporter, his mom.

“Dani, the choreographer you are. Ezra, the performer you are. FIRST 10 OF THE SEASON, YESSSSS,” one wrote of the dance.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Exciting, New Move

“If Dani is not climbing on a partner it’s not dwts. That’s her signature. 👏,” one fan commented.

Another praised the moment for turning something that might be viewed as a challenge into a strength, while others highlighted Karagach’s ability to adapt her choreography to her celebrity partners.

“He’s so excited to use his prosthetic in such a unique way! And really appreciates her creativity 😍,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “You two are my favorites! Just a happy moment to watch your talent and effort despite all of your struggles, shine and make me inspired by your passion and wishing you the best, on the show and beyond!!!!”

The emotional evening also brought a surprise for the remaining contestants. Despite the competition’s usual weekly eliminations, host announcements revealed that no couple would be sent home during Dedication Night.

However, the reprieve will be short-lived. The following week is scheduled to feature a double elimination, raising the stakes as the remaining pairs continue competing for the mirrorball trophy.