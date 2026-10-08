DWTS Favorites Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Aren’t Going on Tour This Year — Here’s Why

Over the years, Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have become incredibly popular with “Dancing With the Stars” fans. They continuously craft energetic routines that score well with judges and capture viewers’ attention.

Many fans were looking forward to seeing the couple on tour again this year, but they have other plans. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach recently explained their decision not to go on the winter tour.

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Chose to Sit Out This Tour

While Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach are having the time of their lives this season, they’ve opted to step back from the annual DWTS tour.

As much as they love entertaining fans and performing spectacular routines, they want some time for themselves. Each DWTS season requires several months of commitment, and adding the tour into the mix can be incredibly draining. While the couple didn’t completely rule out guest appearances, they want to focus on their family this year.

“We’re probably going to be in and out,” the season 30 champion told Us Weekly. “We just want to take this time to truly just enjoy our family.”

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have been a staple of every tour for the past several years. Fans completely understand their decision to take a break and focus on themselves. Their daughter, Nikita, celebrated her third birthday this year and has already been on more tours than some pro dancers.

“[Nikita] has been on three tours. We haven’t had a break, and I think this is the time to just inhale each other and go for a vacation in December or something,” Daniella continued.

However, the couple admits they could make a surprise appearance here and there.

“[We could] pop in and out because I think we should do some of the stuff. That’d be fun,” the 33-year-old added. “We’ll do a few weeks here and there.”

Though fans will surely miss Daniella and Pasha, there are plenty of other incredibly talented performers going on tour. This year, “The Next Pro” winner Adele Zaikman will join the cast, as well as the four season 35 troupe members.

Fans Believe the Couple Could Face Off in the Finale Again

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach competed against each other in the “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 finale. That year, Pasha and reality star Ariana Madix finished in third place, while Daniella and singer Jason Mraz came in second.

Plenty of fans believe the couple could go head-to-head at the end of the season once again.

This year, both Pasha and Daniella are competing with award-winning athletes. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov pulled off a jaw-dropping trick last week, while Paralympian Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach continuously impress fans with their grace on the floor.

Daniella, Pasha, Ezra, and Amber will be back in the ballroom for “Super Bowl Night” at 8 p.m. next Tuesday night on ABC. They’ll need fans votes to keep them moving forward in the competition.

Tickets for the next “Dancing With the Stars” tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13. Fans can secure their tickets through the official DWTS tour website.