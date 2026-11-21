In the early days of “Dancing With the Stars,” Edyta Sliwinska and Alec Mazo were a power couple in the ballroom. They married in 2007 and went on to welcome two children.

Their son, Michael, was born in 2014. They welcomed their daughter, Leia, in 2017.

Now that the children are getting older, they’re exploring their own hobbies and interests. No matter what Michael and Leia choose, their parents are always there to cheer them on.

Now, Edyta Sliwinska has shared a video of Leia dominating her own sport, gymnastics.

Edyta Sliwinska Gushes Over Her Daughter’s Fierce Abilities

In a recent Instagram update, Sliwinska showcased her daughter’s incredible talent.

“My daughter’s gymnastics competitive season just ended. I know how stressful competing can be and how much pressure there is to perform in front of other people,” the former DWTS pro captioned the video.

In the clip, Sliwinska shows Leia tumbling on the gymnastics floor. Even though she’s only 9, it’s clear she’s extremely talented.

“In the 47 years I’ve been on this earth—competing and performing as a professional dancer for most of them—I’ve learned that confidence isn’t something people are just born with. Real confidence is earned through action: putting in the effort, mastering skills, taking on challenges and overcoming obstacles,” Sliwinska continued.

She added that no matter what sport or activity her daughter is interested in, she knows the girl will learn the same lesson. These activities encourage determination and confidence, which will last a lifetime.

“Leia, at 9 years old, already knows that,” Sliwinska concluded. “She’s been working so hard, and I marvel at how this little girl handles pressure. She earned a spot on the podium for the routine I posted a clip of at the state competition and I am so proud of my warrior princess!”

In the comments, fans applauded Leia’s abilities and Edyta’s parenting.

“👏👏👏 good for her! I know you must be a proud mama! ❤️” one fan wrote.

Fitness & Athleticism Runs in the Family

Though Edyta Sliwinska stepped away from “Dancing With the Stars” years ago, she always retained her passion for fitness.

On October 30, the mother of two posted a full-body photo, showing off her well-toned abs.

“47. Fit check. Nothing gives my body the results and energy that a couple of weeks of Orangetheory does,” she captioned the Instagram post.

“The dictionary people called… they will be adding your pic to their coverage of the word… FIRE, ❤️🔥❤️🔥” a fan replied.

When the family isn’t exercising or working on their sports, they enjoy spending plenty of quality time together. Edyta Sliwinska is a cancer survivor and wants to soak up every precious moment she can with her husband and children.

“I do things that bring me joy, not because I’m aiming to achieve or gain something. I play the piano and go for long walks with my dog, searching for beautiful places, simply because it pleases me,” she captioned a recent Instagram post, showcasing quiet but special moments throughout her life.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 crowns its new Mirrorball champion during the season finale on Tuesday, November 24 on ABC. The episode begins at 8 p.m., so don’t miss out.