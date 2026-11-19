“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 faced an absolutely devastating elimination at the end of the semifinals. After receiving two perfect scores for their performances, actor Harry Shum Jr. and his partner, Jenna Johnson, were eliminated.

Throughout the season, Harry and Jenna had been near the top of the leaderboard. Many viewers found their elimination premature and completely shocking.

Now, head judge Derek Hough is sharing his own thoughts on the situation.

Derek Hough Felt Saddened to See Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson Leave

No one wanted to see Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson leave before the finale. But “Dancing With the Stars” sees unexpected twists each year. After Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were unexpectedly eliminated during “Grammy’s Night,” Harry and Jenna found themselves in the same boat.

After the semifinals concluded, Derek Hough spoke to E! News about the elimination.

“Listen, at the end of the day, they can hold their heads up high,” the 41-year-old told the outlet. “You know, ‘We did everything we could do.’ They had a great season. At that point, it was out of their hands, you know.”

Even though Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson won’t compete next week, Derek Hough insisted it will still be a great finale.

“Tonight was a bit of a shocker, I think, in ways of scoring and performance. I was looking forward to his freestyle. But at the end of the day as well, it’s a reminder that, you know, the fan vote is unbelievably important. And so that’s what it is.”

In the comments, fans had a wide range of reactions. Many found it unfair that someone who earned two perfect scores during the semifinals wouldn’t make it to the finale. However, it has happened before.

The Eliminated Duo Admit They’re ‘Trauma-Bonded’

E! News also caught up with Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson following the elimination. The pair admitted the online noise really impacted the cast this season.

“We’re a bit all trauma-bonded,” Jenna told the outlet.

“There’s a lot of trauma bond just because this year has been a little crazy,” Harry admitted. “Social media is a little nuts. I hope they address that at a certain point, because I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

Now, the final five are hard at work perfecting their freestyle routines for the season finale. The couples dancing next week are:

Connor Wood and Tatyana Ali have hovered near the bottom of the leaderboard all season long. However, fans and judges agree they’ve both improved dramatically. At the end of the day, many viewers argue they also deserve spots in the finale.

The final five compete for the Mirrorball trophy next Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tune in and see who will be declared the season 35 champion.