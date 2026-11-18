Harry Shum Jr. is looking back on his “Dancing With the Stars” experience with appreciation after being eliminated just one week before the Season 35 finale.

The actor and his professional partner, Jenna Johnson, received two perfect scores during the November 17 semifinals but ultimately fell short of advancing to the final round.

Despite the disappointing result, Shum explained that he felt satisfied with what they accomplished throughout the competition.

Speaking with E! News after the show, Shum shared why he was leaving the ballroom feeling positive about his journey.

Harry Shum Jr. Says He Feels at Peace With His ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Shum admitted that his reaction to the elimination surprised even him.

“I oddly feel at ease. I don’t feel sad,” he told E! News.

He explained that he and Johnson had accomplished what they hoped to achieve during their time on the show.

The pair delivered two successful performances during the semifinals, earning perfect scores for both their paso doble and quickstep.

Their quickstep to “Valerie” also held special meaning for Shum because of its connection to his former “Glee” costar Naya Rivera.

Shum reflected on how meaningful the song was to him and others who remembered the performance from the series.

He described the moment as an opportunity to celebrate someone who had been able to step into the spotlight.

Although the pair did not reach the finale, their final performances gave them an opportunity to finish the competition on a high note.

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Jenna Johnson Reflects on Their Unfinished Finale Plans

Johnson also shared her feelings about leaving the competition after the semifinals.

While Shum expressed peace with the results, Johnson admitted that she was disappointed viewers would not get to see what they had planned for the finale.

She explained that they had developed an exciting concept for their final performance.

However, Johnson suggested that they might still find another way to share their ideas with fans.

The partners also discussed how their experience brought them closer to the other contestants.

Shum acknowledged that social media reactions had sometimes made the season challenging for the cast.

He expressed hope that the show would address online bullying and said he wanted to continue building friendships with his fellow competitors outside the ballroom.

Harry Shum Jr. Shares Encouragement for the ‘DWTS’ Finalists

Before officially leaving the competition, Shum offered advice to the five remaining couples.

“I would say you are good enough,” he told E! News.

He encouraged the finalists to recognize their accomplishments and enjoy the remainder of their experience.

Shum also reminded them that each couple had achieved something meaningful throughout the season.

The remaining finalists are Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik.

The couples will compete in the three-hour Season 35 finale on November 24.

For Shum, the experience provided an opportunity to return to dancing, build new relationships and celebrate the work he accomplished alongside Johnson.

Although his journey ended before the finale, he left the ballroom proud of their performances and the progress they made together.