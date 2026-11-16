Harry Shum Jr. Confirms He’ll Dance to ‘Glee’ Version of ‘Valerie’ for ‘DWTS’ Semifinals

Harry Shum Jr. is bringing another piece of his “Glee” history to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom.

The actor confirmed on Instagram that he and professional partner Jenna Johnson will perform their semifinals quickstep to the “Glee” version of “Valerie,” a song closely associated with the late Naya Rivera‘s character, Santana Lopez.

The confirmation came after a fan asked whether the pair could use the show’s recording rather than another version of the song.

“It’ll be the glee version,” Shum replied.

The Instagram account Virtual Reali-Tea shared his response on November 16, giving “Glee” fans another reason to look forward to the upcoming performance.

Harry Shum Jr. Brings Another ‘Glee’ Song to ‘DWTS’

ABC previously announced that Shum and Johnson would perform a quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson featuring Amy Winehouse during the November 17 semifinals.

However, the announcement did not specify that the pair would use the recording featured on “Glee.”

Shum’s Instagram response confirmed that detail ahead of the competition.

The song holds a special connection to the musical series, where Rivera performed it as Santana Lopez.

Fans have already expressed excitement about the selection, with some wondering whether the performance might include a tribute to Rivera, who died in 2020.

According to EntertainmentNow, viewers began discussing that possibility after ABC released the semifinals song list.

Although Shum has confirmed the music selection, he has not announced whether the routine will include a specific tribute.

Disney “Dancing With the Stars” stars Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.

Harry Shum Jr. Previously Promised More ‘Glee’ References

Shum, who played Mike Chang on “Glee,” previously discussed incorporating references to the series into his “Dancing with the Stars” performances.

During an October interview with People, Shum explained that the show remained an important part of his life and career.

“Those things are gonna be fun because you’re gonna see those elements because I know that that was a big part of my career and my life,” he said.

Johnson also expressed interest in including Easter eggs for longtime viewers.

The pair previously celebrated “Glee” during their September 29 jive to “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Shum wore a fake mustache during the routine, referencing a performance involving his character on the series.

Former castmates Amber Riley and Chris Colfer attended that episode to support him.

Harry Shum Jr. Prepares for the ‘DWTS’ Semifinals

Shum and Johnson will perform two routines during the semifinals as they compete for a place in the Season 35 finale.

Along with their quickstep to “Valerie,” the pair will perform a paso doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris.

That song also appeared on “Glee,” adding another connection between Shum’s television past and his current competition.

With only six couples remaining, each performance will help determine who advances to the finale.

For longtime “Glee” fans, Shum’s confirmation offers another opportunity to revisit the music that helped make the series memorable.

The “Dancing with the Stars” semifinals air Tuesday, November 17, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.