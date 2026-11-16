‘Glee’ Revival: Jane Lynch Answers if She’d Return as Sue Sylvester

Sue Sylvester was a great villain determined to take down Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) and his Glee Club. It’s hard to imagine the music-packed series returning without the cheerleading coach.

Ryan Murphy confirmed that some of the original cast members are returning for the revival. Jane Lynch answered whether she’d agree to put on the red tracksuit again.

Jane Lynch Would Say Yes to the ‘Glee’ Revival

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Lynch, 66, appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Nov. 16. She was asked if fans would see the coach back to insulting talented singers.

“If I am asked to partake, the answer will be yes,” the Emmy winner answered. “I would love to do Sue Sylvester for the rest of my life.” The funny star continued, talking about the character’s legacy.

“You know, I wonder though how far we can take her now, because if you look out in the world, there are a lot of Sue Sylvesters out there,” Lynch continued. “I think I kind of made the mold for everybody, but I can’t wait. I think it would be really, really fun to do it again and to get to wear tracksuits every day. And my that was my most favorite wardrobe.”

Disney+ and Hulu greenlit the revival. The FOX show ended in 2015 with McKinley becoming a performing arts school. Schuester, who started as a Spanish teacher, became the principal. Sam (Chord Overstreet) became the coach of New Directions.

Sue left education for politics. The comedy placed the character as Jeb Bush’s vice president who plans to run for president.

Which ‘Glee’ Stars Are Returning for the Revival

Getty/EntertainmentNow ‘Glee’ Stars to Reunite 10 Years After Finale Episode

The original writers of the series, Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, wrote the revival’s script. Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that he contacted about 10 original stars about the big news.

The determined Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) is set to return, according to Variety. She reunited with Jenna Ushkowitz, and Becca Tobin to watch Kevin McHale as Brad Majors in “Rocky Horror Picture Show. She posted a picture of them sitting in the audience on Nov. 15 to her Instagram Story.

The original series ended with Rachel returning to New York to further her career. The character previously had some lows, including a failed pilot and struggling as she pursued her Broadway dreams.

Other “Glee” stars recently reunited. Harry Shum Jr. is competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” Amber Riley returned to the competition to perform on stage in week 3. Chris Colfer supported them in the audience.

McHale and Ushkowitz have a “Glee” recap podcast called “And That’s What You Really Missed.” The podcast now keeps tabs on the alumni of the series who are on Broadway, and they answer listeners’ questions. It’s unclear if they are on Murphy’s shortlist of stars who recently contacted him.

If Sue Sylvester does return, then that probably means her political career took a turn. “Glee” fans have to wait for more casting news and the official premiere date for the series.