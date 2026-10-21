Lea Michele Will Return for the ‘Glee’ Reboot

After all the news about the “Glee” reboot, all eyes were on the original cast members who could return. Lea Michele is at the top of many lists, as she took on the leading lady, Rachel Berry.

When initially talking about a “Glee” reboot, Ryan Murphy had shared that he’d spoken with around 10 original cast members, and they were excited. It wasn’t clear if Michele was one of them, but now sources close to the actress say that she is coming back.

Rachel Berry Is Back on ‘Glee’

Getty US actress and singer Lea Michele attends the TheWrap’s Power Women breakfast event at Lotte New York Palace in New York on March 19, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Sources close to Michele told Variety that “she’s in.” The source did say that it is still “early-ish days,” but that “we’re happy to get the band back together.” It’s not clear who the “we’re” is at this point, as the source remained unnamed, and neither Murphy nor Michele have responded to comments.

This was the role that launched Michele’s TV career, so it’s not surprising that she is in talks to return. She already had a Broadway career, but this role put her in front of millions of others on a weekly basis. She played Rachel Berry, the arrogant and former original member of the glee club at McKinley High School. She wasn’t willing to share the spotlight, but there were times that she was forced into it as others proved they were just as — if not, sometimes more than — talented as she was.

Rachel’s vision was to perform on Broadway, and she stopped at nothing to achieve that. Making friends in high school was not on her list of things to do, but over time, she realized that there was power in friendship, especially as she started to fall for football player and glee club member Finn Hudson, played by the late Cory Monteith.

When the idea of the “Glee” reboot was being passed around, Michele had confirmed that she “will always love ‘Glee'” and that she would be happy to return in the reboot. In many of these cases, it all depends on how the stars and schedules align.

What Happened to Lea Michele’s Character on ‘Glee’?

Getty PASADENA, CA – AUGUST 6: (L-R) Actors Jane Lynch, Lea Michele, Mark Salling, Cory Monteith, Dianna Agron, Matthew Morrison and Jayma Mays of the television show “Glee” speak during the Fox Network portion of the 2009 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on August 6, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The series finale of “Glee” aired on March 20, 2025, and it saw Rachel win a Tony for her performance on Broadway. Yes, she made it to the big leagues, proving that dreams can come true. She also married Jesse St. James, who was played by Jonathan Groff, and became a surrogate mother for Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Blaine (Darren Criss).

While it’s not clear exactly how she could return, the door was left wide open. Depending on who is running the glee club now, she could come in as a guest teacher or coach, or she could come to talk about the dream of being on Broadway. It now all depends on whether she will be a series regular or a recurring guest star.

It doesn’t sound like Colfer is interested in returning. He revealed that he wasn’t one of the 10 original stars Murphy spoke to, and he admitted that after the deaths of Monteith, Mark Salling, and Naya Rivera, it would be difficult to return to that series. He said he would consider it once he has more information, but that sounded mostly like a way to prevent the original “Glee” fans from hunting him down with pitchforks.