Arrowhead Stadium holds a special place in Travis Kelce‘s heart for more reasons than one.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end celebrated a major milestone in his NFL career on Sunday, Nov. 22, when he played his 100th regular-season home game at the stadium. While reflecting on the occasion, Kelce couldn’t help but acknowledge some of the special memories he’s made there, including watching his now-wife, Taylor Swift, perform.

The NFL star, 37, opened up about the milestone during the Wednesday, Nov. 25, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Getty Images)

“One hundred games, dude, it feels pretty awesome right now,” Travis said. “To think about that legacy of that stadium, man, and it’s pretty crazy to think they’re moving on from that stadium, because of all the history that’s happened over the years and history of the franchise and everything.”

Travis, who was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013, has spent his entire NFL career with the franchise, winning three Super Bowls along the way.

Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce During His Milestone Game

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Taylor Swift is seen at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Of course, Swift was there to celebrate her husband’s big day.

The pop superstar, 36, watched the Chiefs take on the Arizona Cardinals alongside several members of their families, including her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, mother-in-law Donna Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

Swift also shared an adorable moment with her 7-year-old niece, Wyatt Kelce, during the game.

According to People, the singer was seen hugging Wyatt in their stadium suite after Travis scored his second touchdown of the game. Wyatt’s younger sister, Finn, 19 months, was also in attendance.

The outing marked Swift’s fifth consecutive Chiefs home game of the season, and the family had plenty to celebrate as Kansas City defeated Arizona 34-7.

Arrowhead Stadium Holds a Special Meaning in Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Love Story

Getty Taylor Swift at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Getty Images)

Having Swift in the stands for his 100th home game was a sweet full-circle moment for the couple, whose romance can be traced back to the very same stadium.

Per People, Travis attended Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023 with hopes of giving the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Although he didn’t get the chance to personally deliver the bracelet, Travis shared the story on “New Heights,” eventually catching Swift’s attention.

The pair began dating privately before Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023. The following month, they stepped out together in New York City after appearing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Two years later, the couple announced their engagement in August 2025 before exchanging vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026.

During her August 2025 appearance on “New Heights,” Swift looked back on the unconventional way her romance with Travis began, comparing his attempt to win her over to something out of an ’80s John Hughes movie.

“It was wild, but it worked. I’m glad it worked,” Swift said.