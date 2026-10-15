Ben Affleck Reveals ‘Good Will Hunting’ Scene Was Filmed at His Former Job Site

Ben Affleck revealed that one of the most memorable scenes in “Good Will Hunting” was filmed at a construction site where he and longtime friend Matt Damon once worked.

During an October 7 video interview with Variety called “Does Ben Affleck Know His Lines?” the actor revisited memorable moments from his career while attempting to identify dialogue from his films.

When the conversation turned to the 1997 drama, Affleck shared how his real-life experiences with Damon influenced the movie they wrote together.

The actor also reflected on the importance of friendship in the film and why bringing the story to life remains meaningful to him.

Ben Affleck Recalls Working With Matt Damon Before ‘Good Will Hunting’

Affleck immediately recognized a line from “Good Will Hunting” in which his character, Chuckie Sullivan, challenges Damon’s character, Will Hunting, to pursue his potential.

The moment prompted Affleck to recall the real construction job he and Damon held before their Hollywood success.

“We shot this at the work site where Matt and I actually had done that essentially same job for that same contractor,” Affleck told Variety.

He remembered earning $8 an hour during the summer they worked there.

The filmmakers even wanted to feature the contractor’s actual business sign in the scene.

Affleck recalled how difficult it was to secure permission to use the sign, joking that he now questions why they worked so hard to promote the construction company.

The location was especially meaningful because the two actors had spent considerable time developing the scene before filming began.

They repeatedly rehearsed, improvised and revised the dialogue while writing the screenplay.

After so much preparation, Affleck said the actual filming process felt surprisingly brief.

The production completed the scene in only a few takes.

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Affleck Explains the Friendship Behind ‘Good Will Hunting’

Affleck also discussed how he and Damon developed the film around their strengths as young actors.

The pair drew inspiration from their Boston backgrounds and their ability to perform familiar regional accents.

They then built a story exploring personal growth, relationships and the challenges of recognizing one’s potential.

Affleck said the movie’s portrayal of friendship remained particularly important to him.

“I always liked the idea that it was about like, young male friendship and the value and power of that,” he explained.

He appreciated how Chuckie’s relationship with Will demonstrated that supporting a friend sometimes means encouraging them to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

That emotional foundation helped shape the film’s central message.

Ben Affleck Reflects on His Hollywood Career

Throughout the Variety interview, Affleck revisited several other projects, including “The Town,” “Armageddon,” “Justice League” and “Gone Girl.”

He recalled writing a memorable line for “The Town” shortly before filming a scene with Jeremy Renner.

Affleck also reflected on working with director David Fincher on “Gone Girl,” describing the experience as creatively rewarding.

Looking back at his earlier career, he discussed the excitement of filming “School Ties” alongside Damon and other young actors.

Affleck said the experience gave him hope that acting could become his full-time profession.

Decades later, his reflections on “Good Will Hunting” offered another glimpse into the friendship and shared experiences that helped launch his career.