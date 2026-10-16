Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the Movie That Changed How She Views Relationships

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about the movies that have influenced her life, including one romantic comedy that changed how she thinks about relationships.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its 2026 Music Issue, the singer shared five films that shaped her perspective on creativity, friendship and personal growth.

Among her selections was the 2012 film “Ruby Sparks,” starring Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan, which Rodrigo described as one of her favorite movies.

The singer also revealed that she recently met Kazan in a coffee shop and couldn’t resist telling her how meaningful the film had been.

Olivia Rodrigo Says ‘Ruby Sparks’ Changed Her Perspective

Rodrigo explained that “Ruby Sparks” made a lasting impression because of its unconventional approach to romantic relationships.

The film follows a writer whose fictional creation unexpectedly comes to life, exploring themes of love, expectations and control.

Rodrigo praised its ability to challenge familiar romantic comedy conventions while remaining entertaining.

“It’s a brilliant romcom but it’s such a twist on it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

She also described the film as feminist, highlighting its exploration of the manic pixie dream girl character.

Her admiration extended to Kazan, who wrote and starred in the movie.

Rodrigo revealed that she encountered the actress at a coffee shop approximately a week before the interview.

Despite feeling hesitant about approaching celebrities, she decided to introduce herself and express her appreciation.

According to Rodrigo, she told Kazan that the movie changed the way she views relationships.

The singer recalled that Kazan responded warmly, making the unexpected meeting especially memorable.

Getty US singer Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Orange main stage at Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark on July 4, 2025. The festival runs until July 6. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

‘Frances Ha’ and ‘The Worst Person in the World’ Inspire Rodrigo

Rodrigo also selected “Frances Ha,” praising Greta Gerwig‘s performance and the film’s portrayal of female friendship.

She connected with its depiction of navigating early adulthood, particularly while spending time in New York City.

Rodrigo said the movie captures both the beauty and occasional complications of close friendships.

Another meaningful selection was “The Worst Person in the World.”

The singer explained that its exploration of uncertainty and personal growth resonates with her.

She described it as an especially valuable film for anyone feeling confused or stuck.

Rodrigo also joked that watching it makes her want to make dramatic changes in her own life.

For the singer, its portrayal of a young woman discovering her place in the world feels particularly relatable.

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Her Love of Movies and Music Documentaries

Rodrigo’s remaining selections included “Triangle of Sadness” and the music documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom.”

She revealed that she watched “Triangle of Sadness” four times in theaters because she enjoyed introducing it to other people.

Meanwhile, “Meet Me in the Bathroom” helped deepen her appreciation for the early-2000s New York music scene.

Rodrigo praised musicians including Karen O and the bands The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem.

She also admitted that she maintains a Letterboxd account, although she joked that only five people follow it.

Despite modestly resisting the label of cinephile, Rodrigo made clear that movies remain an important creative inspiration.

Her selections offered a glimpse into the stories, artists and characters that continue to influence her perspective.