Now that Robert Pattinson has won the coveted role of James Bond in the upcoming film that will restart the franchise, rumors are flying about who will be cast as his nemesis.

One actor who is reportedly seen as most likely to play the villain in the next 007 is Tom Hardy, currently starring in Paramount+ hit “Mobland.”

The Odds Are In His Favor

Play

According to a report from the Daily Mail, bookmakers have placed Hardy as the frontrunner to be the next Bond baddie.

Per the outlet, Hardy has the shortest odds; at 3/1, he’s the actor topping betting markets’ predictions.

“Punters clearly think Tom Hardy has all the makings of a perfect Bond villain, with the Hollywood hardman attracting a flurry of support to become 007’s next arch-enemy,” says John Hill of Coral, a top British bookmaker.

“His odds have been shaken up from 8-1 to just 3-1 as customers make their move on Hardy to play the bad guy,” Hill explains.

As Hill points out, the odds of Hardy landing the plum role have narrowed in recent days; last week, prediction app Kalshi identified “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy as the actor most likely to play the next Bond villain.

Other actors also named as likely candidates have been Barry Keoghan and Idris Elba. Murphy had previously been identified as front runner at 29 percent, followed by Keoghan at 23 percent and Elba at 19 percent.

Other actors seen as potential possiblities on the platform include Adam Driver, Rosamund Pike, Oscar Isaac and Peter Dinklage.

‘Mobland’ Drama

According to the Mail’s report, reports of Hardy-fueled drama behind the scenes of “Mobland” are not factoring into the odds of his landing the Bond villain role.

Earlier this year, Variety reported that Hardy had been ousted from “Mobland” after the second season wrapped production.

“Sources say that Hardy was not asked to return to the series following onset issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others,” the outlet claimed. That was followed by a report from The Hollywood Reporter that spelled out some specific bad behavior.

“He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time,” a source told THR. “He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.”

However, Mirren was quick to pour cold water on those reports, issuing a social media post insisting she had no beef with Hardy.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of Hardy, alongside the words, “Love you now and always helen.”

Mirren doubled down in a subsequent interview with Variety. “I love Tom, I think he’s the most amazing actor,” Mirren said. “Different actors have different processes. I’ve learnt over the years that some people get to things faster.”

Reports that Hardy had been fired proved to be unfounded when producers confirmed he’d be returning for the third season.

The rumor was officially quashed on Thursday, November 26, when TMZ published photos of Hardy in the midst of filming “MobLand” Season 3.

