Kylie Jenner Reveals How Best Friend Stassie Helped Her Prepare for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner had plenty of support ahead of her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, including some last-minute advice from longtime best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

In a YouTube vlog titled “backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,” Karanikolaou documented her first experience behind the scenes at the event, including a visit to Jenner’s trailer before the runway show.

The video offered fans a closer look at their friendship as Jenner prepared for one of her biggest fashion moments.

Stassie Reveals Kylie Jenner Asked for Her Advice Before the Show

Before arriving backstage, Karanikolaou revealed that she already knew about Jenner’s surprise appearance.

Although she initially wanted to experience the announcement alongside everyone else, Jenner needed help making a decision.

“I wanted to be surprised, but she needed help with deciding something,” Karanikolaou explained.

She added that she and their friend Victoria Villarroel spent much of the previous day talking with Jenner over FaceTime.

“I had to step up to the plate and give best friend advice,” she said.

Karanikolaou later found Jenner backstage, where the two shared an affectionate conversation about the upcoming runway appearance.

Jenner explained that Victoria’s Secret approached her about wearing the Fantasy Bra, making the opportunity particularly exciting.

“They came to me and like how could you say no?” Jenner said.

Despite her excitement, Jenner admitted that she was nervous about stepping onto the runway.

“I’m just like trying to not be so nervous and enjoy every moment,” she explained.

Stassie Encourages Kylie Jenner Ahead of Her Runway Debut

Karanikolaou immediately reassured her friend, reminding Jenner how much the opportunity meant to both of them.

The pair reflected on growing up watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and experiencing it from an entirely different perspective.

Karanikolaou also revealed that she had seen online speculation about Jenner’s involvement before the event.

Fans had connected a promotional image featuring yellow diamonds to jewelry Jenner previously wore.

During their backstage conversation, Karanikolaou showered Jenner with encouragement.

“You’re gorgeous. You’re perfect. You have the best personality ever,” she told her friend.

She also reminded Jenner to embrace her playful personality and enjoy the experience.

The exchange highlighted the close friendship the two have maintained for years.

Getty Kylie Jenner at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Stassie Gets Emotional Watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Karanikolaou’s vlog captured more than her reunion with Jenner.

She also explored the backstage area, reunited with friends and experienced the excitement surrounding the models’ preparations.

After leaving, she described the atmosphere as unforgettable.

“It was magical,” Karanikolaou said.

She also unexpectedly ran into Bella Hadid just moments after mentioning that she had not seen her backstage.

Later, Karanikolaou returned for the runway show and documented her enthusiastic reactions from the audience.

“I’m literally going to cry,” she said while watching the event.

For Karanikolaou, the experience combined an exciting fashion milestone with the opportunity to celebrate her closest friends.

Her vlog gave viewers a personal glimpse of Jenner’s preparations and the encouragement surrounding her Victoria’s Secret debut.