The Batman Part II: Production Resumes with Soderbergh’s Help

Robert Pattinson has offered an update on “The Batman Part II”. He revealed that the DC sequel is back up and running with help from filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. Previously, production was temporarily paused.

Soderbergh Steps In to Help Reeves

Soderbergh stepped in to assist director Matt Reeves after learning that Reeves needed to step away from the project for personal reasons. Moreover, Pattinson praised Soderbergh for offering his help as the film approaches the final stages of production.

“I am so happy he’s [Soderbergh] come on to help Matt,” Pattinson said. “It’s incredibly generous of him – and he’s doing it in the loveliest way. It’s completely selfless.”

Pattinson added that Reeves had already put significant work into the screenplay and that the production was close to completion.

“I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we’re almost done,” the actor said. “So for someone to come in and say, ‘I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.’ And to have someone as talented as Steven doing it is great.”

DC Confirms Final Weeks of Filming

DC previously confirmed that Soderbergh would help complete the film. They stated that he would “complete the final weeks of principal photography on ‘The Batman Part II ‘.”

The studio added that Reeves and Soderbergh would work closely with the cast and crew. This is to fulfill Reeves’ vision for the sequel.

Production on the Warner Bros. and DC Studios film was temporarily paused earlier this month. Reeves focused on a family matter. At the time, DC expressed its support for the filmmaker. It said it looked forward to resuming production.

“Production on ‘The Batman Part II’ has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” the studio said in a statement to Deadline. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

Filming had been underway in London before the pause.

Pattinson is set to return as Batman, alongside Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. The sequel will also introduce several new cast members. These include Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, Charles Dance, Gil Perez-Abraham and Sebastian Koch.

“The Batman Part II” is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 18, 2028. It remains unclear whether the production pause will affect the film’s release date.