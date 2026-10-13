Andrew Garfield Reveals His Dream of Opening a Burger Shop

Andrew Garfield may be an award-winning actor, but he has another career aspiration that has nothing to do with Hollywood.

During an appearance on Waitrose’s “Dish” podcast, Garfield told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett that he genuinely dreams of opening a small burger shop where he could prepare food and interact with customers.

The actor discussed his unexpected ambition while enjoying a smash cheeseburger prepared by Hartnett and promoting his new film, “The Uprising.”

His enthusiasm for the meal quickly turned into a conversation about what running his own food business might look like.

Andrew Garfield Wants to Work at His Own Burger Shop

After tasting Hartnett’s smash cheeseburger, Garfield expressed interest in opening a restaurant of his own.

When Hartnett suggested they could work together on a burger venture, Garfield enthusiastically entertained the idea, even joking about working regular shifts.

However, the conversation revealed that his interest went beyond enjoying a good burger.

“I would. I genuinely would,” Garfield said about working at a burger stand.

He explained that he would enjoy operating a small establishment if he became skilled enough at preparing smash burgers.

“It’s kind of a weird dream. It’s a genuine dream of mine,” Garfield said.

The actor also shared why the experience appeals to him.

“All I want is to be in contact with life and with people,” he explained, adding that those opportunities can become less frequent.

Although the conversation was lighthearted, Garfield made clear that his interest in running a burger shop was sincere. He did not announce any actual business plans.

Getty Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri attend the premiere of “After The Hunt” during the BFI London Film Festival at Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2025 in London, England.

Garfield Shares His Perfect Homemade Sandwich

Garfield’s passion for food extends beyond burgers.

During the episode, the actor also described his ideal homemade sandwich, explaining that he enjoys experimenting with generous portions and different textures.

“The bread has to be the right bread,” Garfield said, identifying oily, rosemary-flavored focaccia as his preferred choice.

He also emphasized the importance of balancing the ingredients.

“It’s about ratio for me. I like a lot of filling,” he explained.

His ideal sandwich includes bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion, along with plenty of barbecue sauce and mustard.

One additional ingredient is especially important to Garfield: potato chips, which he adds for texture.

The actor explained that his elaborate sandwiches are usually personal experiments, although he occasionally offers them to others in his home.

Cooking Helps Garfield Connect With Others

Garfield also discussed his approach to entertaining guests, revealing that he prefers simple, flavorful meals that people can serve themselves.

Rather than preparing elaborate dishes, he gravitates toward pasta, burgers and other familiar favorites.

The conversation reflected a broader theme throughout his “Dish” appearance: Garfield’s appreciation for experiences that bring people together.

Earlier in the episode, he recalled discovering his love for pesto pasta as a child after his mother prepared it for the family.

He also helped Hartnett make cookies, sharing that he still has his late mother’s recipe but struggles to recreate her results.

While Garfield remains busy with his acting career, his appearance offered a glimpse of a different dream centered on cooking, conversation and everyday interactions.

For now, the burger shop remains an ambition rather than an announced venture, but Garfield certainly sounded willing to trade a film set for a grill someday.