There’s some disappointing news tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 25. There isn’t going to be a new episode of “Chicago Fire,” nor is there a new episode of any of the “One Chicago” block. There’s not even a rerun of any of the shows.

In some good news, you didn’t miss the fall finale. There is still one more episode involving Firehouse 51 to come. However, there’s a bit of a wait on our hands, as we get into the holiday season, which brings plenty of holiday programming on NBC.

Why Isn’t ‘Chicago Fire’ on Tonight, Nov. 25?

NBC CHICAGO FIRE — “Over the Edge” Episode 1506 — Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

The lack of a new episode is relatively common for the “One Chicago” block. Fans will be used to seeing Thanksgiving Eve as a night of no new episodes, and that’s because NBC brings the “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” highlighting the new floats and getting ready for a spectacular event. And with this year marking the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it’s going to be a huge spectacle.

After that, there’s the annual “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special. It’s time to relive old Thanksgiving-themed skits, as well as seeing some newer ones. This is a night to always look forward to.

Of course, there is the Thanksgiving Eve football game to watch on Netflix if you need to see something different. And if you want to watch an older episode of “Chicago Fire” or get caught up on the current season, Peacock is your best friend. You can watch whichever episode you want, and you can enjoy all the “One Chicago” crossover events as well.

When Will ‘Chicago Fire’ Return with new Episodes?

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In some slightly disappointing news, there is one more episode to air in 2026, and it’s not arriving next week. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, NBC will air the light switch-on at the Rockefeller, and then there will be the special “Christmas with Snoop.”

So, fans will need to wait one more week for Firehouse 51 to return. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the fall finale will bring us plenty of drama and tension. The promo doesn’t give too much away, but there will be a fire at a church, and by the time Firehouse 51 arrives, the entire church will be up in flames.

It looks like this could be another hour of Severide investigating a suspicious fire. This entire season has been focused on him making a career sacrifice to take on the captain position at Firehouse 51 because of the loss of Cruz, but he actually wanted to switch to OFI. With Kidd poised to potentially take over at Firehouse 51, it opens the door for her husband to choose himself for once, and this latest episode could catapult that decision into reality.

Once this episode airs, “Chicago Fire” will enter its winter break. The entire “One Chicago” block will end up taking time off for Christmas and New Year, with the next new episode airing on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2027. Once the series returns, all eyes will be on renewals. While the show remains one of the most popular on NBC, the high costs of production have made renewals a little trickier.