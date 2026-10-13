Tate McRae Reveals Fans Missed a Major ‘Housewife’ Easter Egg at Lollapalooza

Tate McRae is preparing to release her new single, “Housewife,” on October 15, but the singer revealed that she gave fans a major clue about the song months before announcing it.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” McRae discussed the upcoming release and explained how she incorporated its title into her Lollapalooza performance.

Despite leaving the clue in plain sight, McRae said her fans failed to recognize what she was teasing.

The singer also opened up about receiving unexpected praise from Taylor Swift for her song “TIT FOR TAT,” which she wrote shortly before releasing it.

Tate McRae Hid Her ‘Housewife’ Announcement at Lollapalooza

McRae told Fallon that “Housewife” explores the idea of a woman who refuses to be restricted by expectations.

“It’s just kind of about a woman who can’t be contained,” she explained.

The singer also revealed that she filmed the song’s accompanying visuals in the south of France, describing the experience as magical.

Although McRae only recently announced the single, she said the title appeared during her Lollapalooza set months earlier.

“This was literally in my Lolla set. Like, it said ‘Housewife’ when the set started,” McRae told Fallon.

She joked that her fans frequently search for hidden messages but sometimes overlook the most straightforward clues.

According to McRae, listeners often develop elaborate theories about small details while missing the hints she intentionally includes.

Fallon pointed out that displaying the song’s title was almost more of an announcement than an Easter egg.

McRae agreed, laughing about how long the clue had been available before fans learned what it meant.

Getty Tate McRae attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party in New York City.

Taylor Swift’s Support Surprised Tate McRae

McRae also reflected on an unexpected moment involving Swift, who previously mentioned listening to “TIT FOR TAT” during her own appearance on Fallon’s show.

McRae admitted that she initially struggled to find the clip after receiving messages about Swift’s comments.

She explained that she had never spoken with Swift and did not know the superstar was familiar with her music.

“I didn’t, no, I’d never talked to her or knew that she knew my music at all,” McRae said.

The recognition felt particularly meaningful because McRae had released “TIT FOR TAT” on a tight schedule.

She revealed that she wrote the song during a one-day stop in Nashville while finishing a demanding tour.

With approximately 10 shows remaining, McRae decided she wanted to create additional music for a deluxe release.

She wrote the track and planned to release it just two weeks later.

Swift’s positive reaction offered reassurance after that fast-paced creative process.

“Yeah, it was nice validation,” McRae said.

McRae Celebrates New Music and Creative Projects

Beyond her upcoming single, McRae discussed several other projects keeping her busy.

She recently launched her first fragrance, TATE 01, after spending approximately a year developing its scent.

McRae also reflected on her Lollapalooza performance, where she covered herself in gold-colored slime as part of an elaborate stage concept.

She credited creative director Ludo with helping develop the visual idea.

With “Housewife” arriving October 15, McRae is continuing a busy period of music, fashion and creative experimentation.