Kelly Osbourne is opening up about one of the most difficult periods of her life and how she’s getting back on track after losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

In a candid interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Nov. 28, the television personality reflected on her longtime struggles with addiction and how the grief of losing her father led her to relapse.

“I think I got Dad’s demons as well as his blessings,” Kelly, 42, said while discussing her history with drug and alcohol addiction.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76 following a yearslong battle with Parkinson’s disease.

In the months that followed, Kelly found herself turning to alcohol and misusing her medication as she struggled to cope with the loss. She explained that she wasn’t binge-drinking but was looking for a way to escape the emotional pain.

“Whatever it took to feel nothing. Because I couldn’t take it. The pain was so horrible,” she recalled.

Now approaching one year of sobriety, Kelly revealed that her last drink was on Dec. 26, 2025.

Kelly Osbourne Recalls How Grief Took a Toll on Her Health

In addition to her relapse, Kelly experienced significant weight loss following her father’s passing, which became a topic of conversation among fans and critics on social media.

According to Variety, Kelly explained that she was never intentionally trying to lose weight. Rather, her grief had reached a point where she struggled to eat and carry out everyday tasks.

“It wasn’t like I was purposefully not eating,” she said. “I just physically didn’t know how to do anything for myself.”

The former reality star also recalled receiving particularly hurtful comments about her appearance following the Grammy Awards and BRIT Awards earlier this year.

“I’ve never been treated so cruelly in my life,” she said, explaining that she was barely getting through each day at the time.

Kelly admitted that she didn’t initially realize how much weight she had lost. It wasn’t until a wardrobe fitting for the Grammys in Los Angeles that she was confronted with a photograph of herself and barely recognized her own appearance.

Following the BRIT Awards, she took to her Instagram Stories to address the criticism, calling out those who questioned her pain and publicly scrutinized her while she was grieving.

Kelly Osbourne Reveals How She Regained Her Sobriety

Getty Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet

Kelly credited her mother, Sharon Osbourne, with helping her find the support she needed during that difficult time.

Sharon, 74, introduced her daughter to life coach Chris Miller, who helped connect Kelly with a team of therapeutic professionals. Although Kelly initially thought her mother was going to send her to rehab, she said working with Miller ultimately changed her life.

Kelly previously spoke about her relapse during a September appearance on the “We Need to Talk” podcast with Paul C. Brunson, revealing at the time that she was eight months sober.

She also explained that she had become more selective about the people she surrounded herself with after losing several friendships with those who expected her to move on from her grief.

Kelly is also planning a three-part documentary series titled “Beginning Again,” which will follow her experience with bereavement in hopes of helping others dealing with loss.

As she continues to navigate life without her father, Kelly is committed to keeping a personal promise she made to him.

“I had promised my dad I would stay sober, and I have been ever since Dec. 26,” she told The Telegraph.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).