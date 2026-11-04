Blake Lively Steps Back Into Spotlight Months After Legal Drama

Blake Lively‘s recent public appearance is drawing attention after the actress returned to New York’s party scene following several relatively quiet months.

The “Gossip Girl” alum stepped out on Nov. 3 for jeweler Brent Neale’s holiday collection launch at Majorelle on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, where she was photographed smiling, laughing and spending the evening with friends.

The outing comes roughly six months after Lively and her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director Justin Baldoni settled their highly publicized legal dispute. However, this was not Lively’s first public appearance since the case ended.

Instead, it marked another notable step back into the spotlight after she largely kept a lower profile over the summer.

Blake Lively Returns to the New York Party Scene

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Blake Lively attends the Brent Neale holiday capsule launch at Majorelle in the Upper East Side on November 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Lively, 39, attended the event in a sparkling midnight-blue strapless minidress from Chanel’s Fall 1994 collection, according to Vogue.

The archival design featured a scalloped neckline and black satin bow details. She completed the look with a Chanel bag, Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry by Brent Neale.

Getty NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 3: Blake Lively is seen on November 3, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

E! News reported that Lively briefly stopped for photos before heading inside with friends, appearing in good spirits as she laughed during the evening. The glamorous outing stood out because Lively has not been a constant presence on the celebrity event circuit in recent months.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Blake Lively attends the Brent Neale holiday capsule launch at Majorelle in the Upper East Side on November 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Vogue described the appearance as her return to New York’s party scene and noted that her last widely photographed outing came at the FIFA World Cup final in July. That distinction matters because Lively has not entirely disappeared from public view since her legal battle ended.

Blake Lively Made a Major Appearance Hours After Settlement News

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Blake Lively attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lively attended the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, just hours after news broke that she and Baldoni had reached a settlement ending their legal dispute.

EntertainmentNow previously covered her Met Gala appearance following the settlement, when she walked the carpet in an archival Atelier Versace gown. She later attended the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium on July 19, but has otherwise maintained a relatively low public profile.

That makes her latest Upper East Side outing less of a comeback after a complete disappearance and more of another step back onto the celebrity event circuit. It also comes after the final financial issue left over from her legal battle was resolved.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Settled Before Trial

Lively and Baldoni’s dispute grew out of the production and promotion of their 2024 movie “It Ends With Us.” Lively sued Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and others in late 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and others, accusing them of defamation and extortion. A federal judge dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit in 2025.

The legal picture changed again in April 2026 when U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, including her sexual-harassment claims. Three claims, involving retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation and breach of contract, remained headed for trial. Those remaining claims never reached a jury.

EntertainmentNow reported in May that the parties reached a settlement shortly before the federal trial was scheduled to begin on May 18. The settlement agreement ended the remaining litigation while allowing Lively to continue pursuing attorneys’ fees and other relief related to Baldoni’s previously dismissed defamation claims.

Although the agreement was initially confidential, Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman later released the settlement document in June. The remaining financial question was resolved in August.

A judge awarded Lively $363,245 in attorneys’ fees and $44,206 in costs, for a total of $407,451, according to the Associated Press. The amount was considerably less than the roughly $8 million in fees and costs she had requested.

Blake Lively Appears to Be Gradually Returning to Public Life

Lively has offered occasional glimpses into her life away from the legal headlines. EntertainmentNow reported in August that she and Reynolds shared a rare look at their family life with their four children.

Reynolds has also remained publicly supportive of his wife. EntertainmentNow recently reported on private text messages showing his efforts to defend Lively as backlash surrounding “It Ends With Us” intensified in 2024.

Lively, meanwhile, appears to be gradually returning to the public-facing side of her social and professional life. Her latest night out was far removed from the court hearings and legal filings that surrounded her for much of the previous two years.

Instead, it was something much simpler: Lively back on the Upper East Side, dressed in vintage Chanel, surrounded by friends and smiling for the cameras. After months in which her public appearances were relatively rare, that alone made the night noteworthy.