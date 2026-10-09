All the New & Returning Shows to Watch on Broadcast Networks Next Week (Oct. 11–17)

CBS premiere week has come to an end, but there are still many fall TV shows to make their return. It’s time to get next week’s schedule in order, with all the top shows returning and new shows premiering between Oct. 11 and 17, 2026.

Two networks still have some usual suspects missing. However, next week is all about ABC, as the entire TGIT lineup returns. We have a look at everything to expect from the premiere episodes, making a case for why they’re worth watching.

‘9-1-1’ Season 10 Kicks Off Thursday Nights

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TGIT will start up with “9-1-1” Season 10’s premiere at 8/7c, which will involve yet another wild and crazy event. Los Angeles will see a sinkhole form, which leads to something much bigger than “Fire Country” is offering this week. A whole volcano will erupt!

This isn’t likely to be the first emergency for the 118 to handle. After all, we know that the major events usually start at the very end, pushing into the second and third episodes of the season.

Instead, the first episode needs to pick up where “9-1-1” Season 9 left viewers. Buck is now a dad, Athena is now a detective, and Chimney needs to figure out how he will make his own mark as the Captain of the 118. While Chimney needs to honor Bobby, he also needs to bring his own style. Then there’s May, who has started her nursing career, and Harry continues to prove himself as a firefighter.

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Brings a ’90s Heartthrob Back to Our Screens

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Meanwhile, the sophomore season of “9-1-1: Nashville” begins on Thursday, Oct. 9. Picking up straight after “9-1-1,” it promises to bring a ’90s heartthrob back to our screens. Ryan Phillippe comes into the story as a New York homicide detective working a case.

That case seems to involve Biblical plagues. As murder hornets and streams of blood threaten the people of Nashville, the 113 and Phillippe’s Rogue will need to get to the bottom of the case. These aren’t accidental happenings, but they’re manmade plagues for a reason.

At the same time, fans will be eager to see how the fight between Dixie and Blythe ended. Their rivalry will continue throughout the second season, and it will be interesting to see what it does to the firehouse. Will Blue and Ryan end up picking their respective mothers’ sides?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Picks Up with Two Doctors Gone

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At the end of “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 22, two attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial left. Owen and Teddy moved to Paris, and now it’s time to see how that affects the rest of the doctors. After all, that’s the Head of Trauma and the sort of Chief — honestly, it was hard to keep up with that — gone.

Don’t expect the drama to end, though. Toni went to Amelia’s place to confirm who she chose, only to find out that Amelia was sleeping with Cass. That’s sure to set up for some relationship drama.

Then there’s the fact that Blue was fired for his involvement in giving a patient a trial drug without approval. As Harry Shum Jr. dances his way to the Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing with the Stars,” it could hint that Blue isn’t about to miraculously get his job back just yet. However, Catherine Fox seemed interested in hearing his defense and giving him another chance, even though Webber was adamant it wasn’t happening.

“Grey’s Anatomy” will air on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 10/9c on ABC.

All three shows will stream the following day on Hulu if you need to catch up.