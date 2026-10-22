Rosie O’Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth Set to Play Iconic ‘Dance Moms’ Rivals in New Musical

“Dance Moms” is getting an unexpected Broadway-inspired makeover, with two familiar entertainment personalities preparing to bring the reality series to the stage.

Rosie O’Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth are reportedly set to portray Abby Lee Miller and Cathy Nesbitt-Stein in “The Pyramid: An Unauthorized ‘Dance Moms’ Musical.”

According to a report from Taste of Reality, the actresses will participate in an upcoming industry reading of the parody musical inspired by Lifetime’s popular reality competition series.

The casting brings together two performers with extensive stage experience to revisit one of the show’s most recognizable relationships.

Although the project is still in its development stages, its combination of musical theater and reality television nostalgia offers an unusual new take on the franchise.

Rosie O’Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth Take On ‘Dance Moms’ Characters

O’Donnell is expected to portray Abby Lee Miller, the outspoken dance instructor who became the central figure of “Dance Moms.”

Miller led the Abby Lee Dance Company, where young dancers trained and competed under her demanding direction.

Chenoweth will reportedly portray Cathy Nesbitt-Stein, the instructor whose rivalry with Miller became a recurring storyline throughout the series.

Their competitive relationship provided some of the show’s most memorable moments, making the characters recognizable choices for a theatrical parody.

Taste of Reality reported that BroadwayWorld previously announced the actresses’ involvement in a new musical reading without identifying the project.

The production has since been revealed as “The Pyramid,” an unauthorized musical inspired by the Lifetime series.

The upcoming presentation is described as an industry reading rather than a confirmed full-scale Broadway production.

Getty Abby Lee Miller of ‘Dance Moms.’

‘The Pyramid’ Builds on the Legacy of ‘Dance Moms’

The musical is not entirely new to the theater scene.

According to Taste of Reality, “The Pyramid” previously appeared at 54 Below in 2023 and The Green Room 42 in 2025.

The project is produced by Logan Clark, who worked on the original “Dance Moms” production team.

That connection brings someone familiar with the television show’s history into the musical’s creative development.

“Dance Moms” premiered in 2011 and ran through 2019, following aspiring dancers and their mothers as they navigated rehearsals, competitions and life at Miller’s studio.

The series became a reality television phenomenon through its dance performances, distinctive personalities and competitive atmosphere.

It also introduced audiences to young entertainers who later developed careers beyond the show, including JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler.

The new musical draws on that recognizable television history while adapting its personalities and situations for a different audience.

Both Stars Bring Broadway Experience to the Musical

O’Donnell and Chenoweth have substantial theatrical backgrounds that could make their portrayals especially entertaining.

Chenoweth is widely recognized for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway production of “Wicked.”

Her career includes numerous other Broadway appearances, establishing her as a familiar presence in musical theater.

O’Donnell also has experience performing onstage, having made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in the 1994 revival of “Grease.”

Taste of Reality additionally reported her involvement as the Narrator in “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Their casting brings together two performers with different comedic and musical strengths.

For longtime “Dance Moms” viewers, the project offers an opportunity to revisit familiar characters through a theatrical lens.

For theater audiences, it introduces a reality television-inspired production featuring two established performers.

A public performance schedule for the upcoming reading has not been announced in the supplied report.