Brittany Snow is officially engaged to photographer and creative director Hunter Moreno. This comes after more than a year of speculation about their relationship.

The 40-year-old actress confirmed the news during her November 19 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” There, she joined her “The Hunting Wives” costar Malin Åkerman.

Snow revealed that she and Moreno began dating while she was filming the first season of the Netflix series in 2024. Additionally, she shared how Åkerman encouraged their relationship before the couple decided to take the next step.

Brittany Snow Confirms Her Engagement on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

According to People, Snow confirmed the engagement after Drew Barrymore directly asked whether she was recently engaged.

“For the first time, I’m gonna tell you,” Snow said. “Yes, we’re engaged, yeah.”

The actress explained that she had not publicly confirmed the news before. However, she did not consider the engagement a major secret.

Rumors first surfaced in November 2025 when Snow attended a New York City screening of Netflix’s “The Beast in Me.”

During a red carpet conversation, her costar Claire Danes appeared surprised by the news. She then asked Snow whether she was engaged.

The interaction sparked speculation, but Snow did not address the rumors publicly until her appearance on Barrymore’s show.

While discussing Moreno, Snow described her fiancé as “the best.”

Getty Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Brittany Snow Reveals How Her Relationship With Hunter Moreno Began

Snow also shared details about the early stages of her relationship with Moreno.

The actress explained that they started dating while she was filming the first season of “The Hunting Wives.” This season premiered on Netflix in 2025.

Although she initially felt uncertain about the relationship, Snow credited Åkerman with helping her recognize their connection.

“I was, like, not sure, and Malin was one of the people that convinced me,” Snow recalled.

Åkerman explained that she and others close to Snow met Moreno early in the relationship.

“The second I met him, I was like, ‘Oh, Brittany, he’s the one,'” Åkerman said.

She added that Moreno’s smile and personality immediately made a positive impression.

The actresses also revealed that their partners have become close friends.

Åkerman explained that the husbands and boyfriends connected to the cast get along so well. Therefore, they refer to them as “The Hunting Husbands.”

Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno Have Kept Their Romance Mostly Private

Snow and Moreno were first publicly linked in October 2024 after photographers captured them kissing.

The couple later made their relationship Instagram official in March 2026. Although they have generally kept their personal lives away from public attention, they shared this milestone.

Their engagement confirmation comes after Snow previously spoke about the personal growth she experienced. This growth came after her divorce from “Selling the OC” star Tyler Stanaland.

The former couple separated in 2022, and their divorce was finalized in July 2023.

During a November appearance on “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” Snow explained something important. She said she had become grateful for the lessons she learned from that experience.

She also expressed appreciation for the person she has become and the relationship she now shares with Moreno.

With their engagement officially confirmed, Snow and Moreno are preparing for another chapter together.

The couple has not publicly announced a wedding date or shared details about their plans for the ceremony.