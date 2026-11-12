Malin Akerman Reveals How Her Friendship With Brittany Snow Grew While Filming ‘The Hunting Wives’

Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow may play complicated characters on “The Hunting Wives,” but their friendship off-screen has become one of Akerman’s favorite parts of working on the series.

During an episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Akerman opened up about playing Margo Banks, the show’s approach to female sexuality and how she developed a close friendship with Snow.

The actress revealed that the two had never met before joining the series. However, one dinner before filming helped them build a connection that has continued beyond their work together.

Malin Akerman Says Brittany Snow Has Become Like Family

Akerman explained that she and Snow arrived for filming about a week to 10 days before production began. Without having completed a chemistry read together, they decided to meet for dinner and get to know each other.

According to Akerman, their connection came naturally.

The actresses spent the evening laughing and sharing personal experiences, which helped them feel comfortable working together.

That trust became especially important when filming intimate scenes.

Akerman explained that having a supportive scene partner allowed them to approach those moments without worrying about judgment or competition.

Their friendship has continued to grow since filming.

“She really is one of my closest friends now,” Akerman told Cooper, adding that she considers Snow more like a sister.

She also shared that she misses Snow when they are apart and looks forward to returning to work together.

Getty Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Malin Akerman Praises the Women Behind ‘The Hunting Wives’

Beyond her friendship with Snow, Akerman discussed how the show’s female-led creative team helped shape its storytelling.

She explained that working with female directors and creator Rebecca Cutter allowed the cast to have open conversations about how they wanted to portray their characters.

Rather than approaching intimate scenes from a traditional male perspective, the team considered what women might find appealing and authentic.

Akerman said those conversations helped the series balance its dramatic storylines with characters who still felt believable.

She also appreciated the opportunity to portray Margo as a woman who feels confident in her sexuality.

For Akerman, the role offered a chance to explore a character who makes her own choices without feeling the need to apologize for them.

Malin Akerman Initially Had Questions About Playing Margo Banks

Although Akerman now enjoys portraying Margo, she admitted that she initially felt uncertain about joining “The Hunting Wives.”

The actress explained that she struggled to determine the show’s intended tone when she first read the scripts.

However, she quickly became invested in the story and asked her husband to read it for another opinion.

He encouraged her to take the role.

Akerman later met with Cutter and producer Erwin Stoff, who explained their vision for keeping the characters grounded despite the show’s unusual situations.

That conversation convinced her to join the cast.

Now, Akerman credits the creative environment and her relationships with the other actresses for making the experience especially rewarding.

Her friendship with Snow has become an unexpected benefit of taking the role, giving both actresses a close connection beyond the series.