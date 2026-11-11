Travis Barker’s Daughter Begs FBI for Help After Jaw-Dropping $130M Theft

Alabama Barker is accusing people she once considered close friends of stealing more than $130,000 worth of luxury belongings from her home.

The 20-year-old singer and social media influencer, who is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian, shared the allegations in a series of TikTok Stories, claiming the alleged thefts had been happening for two years.

According to the Daily Mail, Barker said several expensive items had disappeared from her home, including a $50,000 Hermès Birkin bag, diamond earrings, Chrome Hearts jeans and a designer stool.

“They had been taking from me for two years,” Barker claimed. “All of my valuables are gone. I can’t even believe it.”

Barker also expressed frustration over the alleged betrayal, saying she had treated the individuals like family and believed they took advantage of her not having security cameras installed.

“I took care of them like they were like my family,” she said. “You knew I didn’t have cameras and you’re sheisty, and you took everything from me.”

Alabama Barker Claims Former Friends Tried to Sell Her Stolen Belongings

Barker said she became suspicious after inviting some of her former friends to a sleepover at her new home.

She initially noticed that a Chrome Hearts stool had disappeared from her bedroom overnight but assumed she had misplaced it.

Her concerns grew after a mutual friend allegedly showed her photos and videos of her belongings being offered for sale.

“It’s my stuff, but it’s not the stool. It’s all my Chrome Heart jeans,” Barker said. “It’s $20,000 jeans and there’s four pairs.”

She also accused one former friend of attempting to resell her Birkin bag and diamond earrings.

Barker claimed she had video evidence showing someone trying to sell her Chrome Hearts pants, despite the person allegedly denying her accusations.

“How dare you get on this internet and try to lie like I’m fabricating a story and making s–t up when you are digging through my closets?” she said.

The influencer also claimed she filed a report with the FBI but had not received assistance.

The FBI told the Daily Mail that it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation. Barker’s representatives also told the outlet they were gathering more information.

No arrests or charges have been reported in connection with Barker’s allegations.

Alabama Barker Shows Off New Birkin Bag After Alleged Theft

Despite claiming her $50,000 Birkin bag was stolen, Barker has already shown off a replacement.

Barker shared an Instagram photo of a new charcoal-colored handbag on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“Never a loss always a come back 🦇,” she captioned the post.

When someone questioned the handbag, Barker clarified that it was new and insisted she expected to recover the original.

“This is new bag fortunately but I will be getting the old back that was taken,” she replied.

Barker has previously shared her collection of expensive designer accessories with followers.

She showed off a bubblegum-pink Hermès Birkin bag during a December 2025 Christmas haul on TikTok.

The handbag was a gift from Kardashian, with Kylie Jenner helping select it.

“My new baby. My new child,” Barker said while showing off the designer purse. “I can’t even look at her. You’re so beautiful.”

Although Barker has not confirmed whether that Christmas gift was the same Birkin she claims was stolen, she remains determined to recover her missing belongings.

“This is new bag fortunately but I will be getting the old back that was taken,” she wrote.