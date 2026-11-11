Kevin Bacon, 68, Braves the Freezing Irish Sea Wearing Just His Swim Shorts — Looks in Incredible Shape [VIDEO]

Actor Kevin Bacon stripped down to his swim shorts to brave the freezing Irish Sea for a morning dip recently — and the star looked absolutely fabulous doing it.

Bacon, 68, made his acting debut some 48 years ago in the 1978 movie “National Lampoon’s Animal House.” Almost half a century later, he is still in absolutely incredible shape.

The star’s other big screen credits include the likes of 1980’s “Friday the 13th,” 1984’s “Footloose,” 1990’s “Tremors,” 1991’s “JFK,” 1992’s “A Few Good Men,” 1995’s “Apollo 13,” 2000’s “Hollow Man,” 2008’s “Frost/Nixon,” 2013’s “X-Men: First Class,” and 2024’s “MaXXXine.”

He’s currently filming his latest movie in Ireland, where he took to social media to share his teeth-chatteringly cold morning ritual.

Kevin Bacon Says a Cold Swim Is the Best Way ‘To Kick the Day off Right’

Kevin Bacon shared his bone-chilling Irish morning ritual with the 5.4 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post about it includes a single video. In the five-second clip, Bacon, who has laid his camera on the pebbly and sandy beach to capture the moment, dives into water, completely engulfing his body in its bitter coldness. He is then seen pushing his hair back before exiting the water and approaching his camera, to which he gives a thumbs-up. Text overlaid on the video says, “Taking a dip in the Irish Sea.”

Bacon’s caption on his post reads, “Nothing like a November dip in the Irish Sea to kick the day off right.”

Past Day’s 2023 electronic post-punk track “November” appropriately plays over the post.

The actor’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts about it.

Bacon’s Fans & Followers Think He’s Brave for Swimming in the Irish Sea

Getty Kevin Bacon.

The comments section of Kevin Bacon’s post about swimming in the Irish Sea is flooded with messages from his fans and followers. Primarily, they’re very impressed and think he’s incredibly brave for exposing himself to such cold conditions.

“Brave man 👏,” commented one of Bacon’s followers.

Another follower wrote, “Oh well done! Must be 30 years since I’ve swam in the COLD Irish sea, prefer the warmer Mediterranean. 👏👏👏”

Someone else said, “That’s a solid cold plunge!”

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 JC you are much braver than me and I live here 😆 🤣 😂 😹 😆,” proclaimed somebody else.

“Freezing ur bacon off 😂,” joked another individual.

Last but most certainly not least, one Instagram user commented, “Well if I saw you coming out of the sea, I’d think I was dreaming, 😮, Soft day for it Kev😍.”

It’s not clear which of Bacon’s upcoming projects he’s filming in Ireland, but there are several on the way.

They include the romantic comedy movie “Beach Read,” the horror thriller film “Summoner,” and the crime drama thriller television series “Southern Bastards.” Bacon is also filming a documentary series called “History’s Strange Fortunes with Kevin Bacon.” That could certainly be what he’s in Ireland for.

We look forward to all of Kevin Bacon’s upcoming work and commend him for his boldness in braving the freezing cold Irish Sea.

Kevin Bacon’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.