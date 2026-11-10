Mikey Madison Reveals Her Favorite Beauty Products and the Perfume Trick She Swears By

Mikey Madison is sharing some of her favorite beauty secrets, including her perfume routine and a lipstick collection that has gotten a little out of hand.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the actress opened up about her everyday makeup habits, skincare routine and favorite red-carpet looks.

Madison also revealed that some of her most-used beauty products are surprisingly simple, even when she’s getting ready for a major event.

Mikey Madison Shares Her Lipstick Obsession and Favorite Perfume Routine

Madison admitted that she has a habit of buying more lipsticks and lip liners than she needs.

The actress explained that she owns an entire basket filled with lip products, many of which are nearly identical shades.

“I have a serious lipstick and lip liner problem,” Madison joked.

Although she believes she only needs a few reliable options, she continues adding to her collection.

When it comes to perfume, Madison prefers creating her own combinations rather than sticking to one fragrance.

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she likes starting with an amber scent before adding something sweeter, such as vanilla.

Some of her favorite fragrances are inexpensive perfume oils from Whole Foods.

She occasionally layers those oils with higher-end perfumes from brands such as Diptyque or Le Labo.

Madison also shared that she rarely wears mascara when doing her own makeup because she dislikes the feeling of products around her eyes.

Instead, she sometimes applies a small amount to the tips of her eyelashes.

Getty Mikey Madison at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025.

Mikey Madison Explains Her Simple Skincare and Hair Routine

Madison believes her skin looks its best when she drinks enough water and eats well.

When she needs extra coverage, she prefers using a little concealer.

Her nighttime routine is equally straightforward.

After settling her pets, including three Chihuahuas, a cat and two donkeys, Madison makes sure to wash her face before going to bed.

She also discussed her naturally curly hair, explaining that certain sections around her face are especially difficult to manage.

Because she prefers a blown-out hairstyle, Madison considers her hair straightener one of her most useful beauty tools.

Mikey Madison Looks Back at Her Favorite Red-Carpet Dresses

Beyond beauty products, Madison reflected on several memorable fashion moments.

One of her favorites was a dress she wore to the New York premiere of “Anora.”

The design featured hundreds of small red acrylic nails, which Madison thought suited her character’s distinctive manicure.

She also praised a Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson that she wore to her second Oscars ceremony.

Madison loved its classic silhouette and detailed embroidery.

She described the look as one of her favorite dresses she has ever worn.

The actress also admitted that presenting at the ceremony made her extremely nervous, especially because she had spent nearly a year away from public events.

Despite her nerves, she was pleased with how the appearance went.

When asked about her biggest fashion regret, Madison said she dislikes wearing anything that makes her uncomfortable.

For her, the best outfits are the ones that feel natural to her personal style, whether she’s attending a red carpet or relaxing at home in silk pajamas.