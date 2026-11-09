Beloved ‘Fox & Friends’ Star Shares Another Heartbreaking Health Update

Longtime “Fox & Friends” meteorologist Janice Dean shared a heartbreaking update with fans on Monday, November 9, as she revealed her ongoing health struggles and how she has “never been this sick before.”

Dean took to Instagram to post a statement about her health, revealing that she had been diagnosed with meningitis, an inflammation of the meninges. She is also currently battling multiple sclerosis (MS).

“I’ve been taking a bit of a break from social media because I was diagnosed with viral meningitis,” she wrote. “I’ve never been this sick before, and it could take months to recover. Grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teachers (at my kid’s school), neighbors who have helped out, friends who have checked in, and my family for taking good care of me. And all of you who prayed for me, it’s helping,” she said. “Love to you all.”

Friends and fans flooded the post with their thoughts, wishing Dean a speedy recovery. “Love you JD … wishing you a rapid recovery,” a comment reads. “Prayers for health and healing,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Janice. Take care and God Bless,” “Get well soon Janice!” “Praying for you, my friend. I love you,” and “Sending you healing vibes and a whole lot of love, JD.”

Dean has opened up her health and recovery journey to fans, raising awareness of MS and making this chronic neurological disease more visible. On October 28, Dean updated fans again about her health. “Still on the mend. This illness has knocked me off my feet,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “But I’m saying lots of prayers, and I know God is leading the way. Thank you all for your words of support and kindness. I feel the love.”

In July, Dean officially left “Fox & Friends” after 22 years on the show. She shared her decision in a heartfelt video post on X in June. “For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine, but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord and sometimes, the optic nerve. We’re left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude at having been diagnosed early, but confessed that her symptoms have impacted her health in many ways, including her sleep and stress levels. “Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role,” she said. “My doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.”

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers, and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me. Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again…” Her post was flooded with love and support from her loyal fans.