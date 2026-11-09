Russell Brand’s Victims Bravely Speak Out With Powerful Statements After Conviction

It took a lot of bravery and courage, as the victims of Russell Brand shared powerful victim statements in court during his trial sentencing hearing.

Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault charges and was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

Victims Detail The Impact Of The Assault

One of the victims, who was assaulted by Brand at his home in 2009, said that attack is “something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending.

“I doubt my ability to make good decisions and no longer trust my instinct in the way I did,” she added. “I felt that if I reported him, I would not be believed. His fame, wealth, and influence created a power imbalance which made me feel powerless.”

She added that she continues to “experience anxiety, difficulties with trust, reduced confidence, and the lasting effects of trauma” due to what happened as it’s “not something that I have simply been able to move on from.”

Another victim, who was sexually assaulted in 2004, said she “lost any love for myself for a long time, thinking I was damaged goods.” She added that it made her “physically sick” to see him in the press, adding that he was “parading around thinking he can get away with anything.”

The third woman, who was assaulted by Brand at a radio station, said she “almost decided to withdraw from the case as I did not think I was strong enough emotionally to proceed with my allegation.”

“I am grateful to the support from the independent sexual violence adviser, the police team who from the start took my testimony seriously and the prosecution team who have been with me throughout this process,” the statement continued. “I do not believe that I could have come this far without them.”

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan took a moment to commend the victims for their “determination and bravery” in speaking out at the trial. He also gave credit to the Metropolitan Police for taking “great care” of the victims and for their “hard work” in collecting evidence.

“I do not increase your punishment because of it, but all those women had to face being confronted and being told they had lied or twisted the truth and/or they had agreed to your sexual demands,” Bennathan told Brand in court. “That was all done because of you, on your instructions.”

Sky News and The Guardian contributed to this report.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham Praises Bravery Of The Victims

Andy Burnham, the United Kingdom’s prime minister, showed his support for the women who spoke out, commending their “bravery” and saying that this will “change the system more broadly.”

‘I don’t think you ever can do enough to get the right support in place for victims to give them the confidence to come forward, because we know that still isn’t there in the way that it should be,” he said at a hospital in Hertfordshire while the sentecing hearing was underway, per Metro. “But I have already taken a decision to make sure there are rape and serious sexual offence teams in every police force by the end of next year.”

“There is so much that needs to be done. We have to bring it forward,” he added. “Obviously today, everybody will be thinking about the women who had the courage to come forward. Their bravery will, I believe, change the system more broadly, and we will be relentless in making whatever improvements we can.”