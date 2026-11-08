Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Hits Major Milestone

Joseph Baena is celebrating a major achievement in his bodybuilding career, and his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has plenty of reasons to be proud.

The 29-year-old recently competed in his first professional natural bodybuilding show and managed to secure a top-five finish.

Baena Is Proud of His Accomplishments

Baena made his Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association debut at the 2026 PNBA World Cup, competing in the Natural Classic Physique division.

After going up against other experienced competitors, he finished in fifth place, marking an impressive result for his first professional appearance.

The bodybuilder shared his reaction with followers on Instagram, making it clear that he was pleased with the progress he had made.

“That was such a fantastic competition,” Baena said.

He also admitted that he was “extremely proud of myself” following the event. Reflecting on his preparation and appearance onstage, he added, “I came in looking so much better than last time.”

He Continues to Compete in Competitions

The result is another step forward for Baena, who has been building his competitive bodybuilding résumé throughout 2026.

Earlier this year, he collected victories at two competitions, including the NPC Natural Colorado State competition and the INBA Iron Gladiator event in California.

At the latter competition, Baena earned the Classic Physique title at the drug-tested event. He celebrated the victory on Instagram by sharing photographs of himself posing onstage while holding a sword and shield.

“Your new INBA Iron Gladiator Classic Physique Champion,” he captioned the photos.

Before competing at the Iron Gladiator, Baena also discussed his limited experience in the sport. In an Instagram interview, he revealed that the event was only his “second show ever.”

His latest fifth-place finish represents a new challenge as he moves into professional competition.

While the result did not put him at the top of the podium, Baena appeared pleased with how far he has come since entering the sport.

He Previously Shared a Post With His Dad in the Gym

His progress has also been supported by his father, who knows a thing or two about bodybuilding. Schwarzenegger won the Mr. Olympia title seven times and became one of the most recognizable figures in the sport.

Earlier in March, the father and son shared a gym session as Baena prepared for his first bodybuilding competition. Photos posted by Baena showed him lifting weights while Schwarzenegger watched and offered guidance.

“You have to shock the muscles!” Baena captioned the Instagram carousel, seemingly referencing advice from his father.

Schwarzenegger shares Baena with Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena, who previously worked as a member of the family’s household staff.

Although their family connection became public years ago, Joseph has continued building his own identity through acting, fitness and bodybuilding.

Now, with a fifth-place finish in his first professional natural bodybuilding competition, Baena has another accomplishment to add to his growing list. His latest performance also shows how much progress he believes he has made since his early competitions.