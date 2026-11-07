Adam Driver Addresses Rumors He’s Returning for Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ Revival

Fans of HBO comedy hit “Girls” were thrilled by the recent announcement that star/creator Lena Dunham was reviving the show.

In that announcement, Dunham confirmed that not only would she be reprising Hannah Horvath, she was also getting the original cast back together. Also returning are Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro, with Andrew Rannells also set to return as Elijah Krantz.

One name, however, was conspicuous by its absence, and now former “Girls” star Adam Driver is breaking his silence about his involvement in the upcoming series revival.

Adam Driver Breaks His Silence on ‘Girls’

Driver got his big break when he was cast as volatile actor Adam in “Girls,” a role that catapulted him to stardom.

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Driver was asked whether viewers of the revival series could expect to see Adam in the mix.

Driver offered a quick and blunt response.

“Nope,” he replied. “But I wish them the best of luck.”

A New Role in the MCU

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Having already made a mark in the “Star Wars” franchise, Driver will next be seen in Marvel‘s upcoming “X-Men” reboot, playing supervillain Mister Sinister.

During a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Driver opened up about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a part of “X-Men,” a comic book that he loved while growing up.

According to Driver, he’d had many earlier opportunities to join the MCU, but continually turned them down. As Marvel’s head honcho Kevin Feige had once noted, Driver had established a “time-honored tradition” of meeting with him via Zoom to discuss a potential role, only for Driver to call back a few days later and turn it down.

This time, Driver explained, the stars seemed to align. “I was a big fan,” he said. “I mean, I was a fan of the other things too. But this one felt like the right time, and then it’s ‘X-Men.’”

Driver also admitted he felt the pressure of entering such an iconic comic book franchise. “A lot of people are going to watch it, and if it’s bad, a lot of people will see you being bad,” he said. “Plus, I don’t want to mess it up. I’m a huge fan of ‘X-Men.'”

The End of Kylo Ren

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While Driver is joining the MCU, he’s also confirmed that his time in the “Star Wars” universe has come to an end.

During a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Driver was asked whether he thinks he’s finished playing villainous Kylo Ren, who debuted in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and returned in the sequels “The Rise of Skywalker” and “The Last Jedi.”

Driver was quick to reply. “Yeah. It’s over,” he said, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“No more ‘Star Wars,’” he said. “We tried to do one more. But they were like, ‘No, he’s dead.’”

Driver was referring to “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” a standalone “Star Wars” film featuring the erstwhile Kylo Ren that was to have been directed by Steven Soderbergh. However, when they took the idea to Disney, they were turned down due to the character’s demise in “The Last Jedi.”

“We worked on it for a few years, really and earnestly for two years,” Driver said. “We got a script together that was really good with Scott Burns and Rebecca Blunt and Soderbergh and I, and we all worked on it. It was really cool, but I don’t get to decide.”

