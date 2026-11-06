New James Bond Revealed? Frontrunner’s Co-Star Reportedly Spills the Beans During Boozy Night Out

The search for the next James Bond may be nearing its conclusion, and a new report claims actor Josh O’Connor has already landed the coveted role.

According to The Sun, a cast member from O’Connor’s recent stage production reportedly told someone at a London pub that the actor had been selected to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

The alleged revelation came after the cast of “Golden Boy” celebrated the end of its run at London’s Almeida Theatre on October 31. A source told the outlet that one of O’Connor’s co-stars claimed the actor had privately shared the casting news.

The report follows speculation about several actors competing for the role, including Jack Lowden and Callum Turner. The next James Bond has not been officially announced.

Josh O’Connor’s Co-Star Reportedly Revealed James Bond Casting During Drinks

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The outlet reported that the alleged disclosure happened at The French House, a pub in London’s Soho neighborhood, on Wednesday night.

A source claimed they encountered one of O’Connor’s “Golden Boy” castmates and struck up a conversation.

“Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond,” the source told The Sun.

“I said it was pure speculation but they were insistent it was Josh.”

The source added that the cast member claimed O’Connor had told his fellow actors about securing the role during celebratory drinks after their production ended on Halloween.

“I was staggered that this person was being so open about it all. But they were clearly very proud of Josh and what getting the role of Bond would mean for his career,” the source said.

O’Connor recently returned to the stage for the first time in 11 years, portraying a talented violinist who becomes a professional boxer in “Golden Boy.” His castmates included Richard Fleeshman, Jason Barnett, Daniel Mays and Hayley Squires.

Josh O’Connor Recently Addressed His Chances of Becoming the Next James Bond

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O’Connor, who previously starred in “The Crown” and “Challengers,” addressed the possibility of playing Bond earlier this week.

“To be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary,” he said.

“It’s an incredibly bizarre pinch-me moment, even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that.”

However, the actor declined to provide further details.

“But I am afraid there is nothing to say beyond that,” he added.

O’Connor has been linked to the franchise for more than a year, with his reported betting odds recently standing at 12/1.

The actor earned an Emmy Award for portraying Prince Charles in Netflix’s “The Crown.” He also appeared alongside Craig in the 2025 film “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Director Rian Johnson previously revealed that Craig had recommended O’Connor for the film.

“Daniel brought him to my attention,” Johnson said. “Daniel knew him through Luca Guadagnino, who directed Challengers and Queer, and so I watched Challengers and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this guy jumps off the screen.'”

Johnson also praised O’Connor’s versatility after watching his performance in “La Chimera.”

“I thought, OK, this is a really special actor, and then I met with him and was like, ‘Oh, I wanna be on a set with this person,'” Johnson said.