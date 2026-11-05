Heartbreaking New Details Emerge Following ‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte’s Passing

More than three weeks after RJ Mitte‘s passing, new details have emerged about the final hours of the beloved “Breaking Bad” actor, whose loss left his former co-stars and fans heartbroken.

Mitte, 34, died Monday, October 12, in Brownsville, Texas. His representative previously confirmed that he died by suicide, per the BBC.

Now, an official inquest report obtained by Page Six sheds more light on the circumstances of his passing.

The news follows an emotional tribute from Bryan Cranston, who said he and his former on-screen son had been planning to meet for lunch just weeks earlier.

RJ Mitte’s Manner of Death Revealed in New Report

Getty RJ Mitte

An official inquest report obtained by Page Six on Thursday, November 5, lists RJ’s manner of death as suicide and identifies hanging as the method.

According to the Cameron County, Texas, document, the actor was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. on October 12.

The records also indicate that an autopsy and toxicology testing were requested.

However, the results were not included in the documents obtained by the outlet.

Following his death, RJ’s representative released a statement remembering his contributions to television and disability advocacy.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

Bryan Cranston Shared Heartbreaking Tribute to RJ Mitte

Bryan, 70, was among the first of RJ’s former colleagues to mourn him publicly.

The Emmy-winning actor, who played Walter White opposite RJ’s Walter White Jr. on “Breaking Bad,” shared an emotional Instagram tribute on October 12.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” he wrote.

“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm.”

Bryan remembered watching RJ develop into a talented performer during their years on the acclaimed AMC drama.

He also said they exchanged text messages just weeks earlier while trying to arrange lunch.

The actor ended his tribute with a simple, deeply personal goodbye: “I’ll miss you, son.”

‘Breaking Bad’ Cast Members Mourned RJ Mitte

Getty RJ Mitte with “Breaking Bad” co-stars Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, and Aaron Paul.

Several other members of the “Breaking Bad” family expressed their grief following RJ’s death.

Aaron Paul, who portrayed Jesse Pinkman, shared a heartfelt message with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed.”

Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader, remembered looking out for RJ when he was a young actor on the series.

“He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it.”

Tributes also came from RJ’s “Switched at Birth” colleagues, including Marlee Matlin, who remembered his kindness and lasting impact.

RJ Mitte’s Legacy Beyond ‘Breaking Bad’

RJ was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child and became an outspoken advocate for disability representation in Hollywood, according to the BBC.

His portrayal of Walter White Jr. brought wider attention to performers living with disabilities and helped launch a career extending beyond the AMC series.

He later appeared in “Switched at Birth” and several independent films while continuing his advocacy.

RJ also served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s, using his public profile to support young people with disabilities. His representative remembered him for his dedication to inclusion and his commitment to helping others.

If you or someone you know is struggling or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the United States. You can also text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.