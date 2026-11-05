Is Steve Kornacki Married? What We Know About the NBC Election Analyst’s Relationship Status

Steve Kornacki, known to NBC News viewers as “Map Daddy,” is a familiar face during election coverage. The 47-year-old chief data analyst recently made headlines for his “Kornacki Cam” livestream during the 2026 midterm elections, which drew millions of views.

While Kornacki regularly appears on television, he keeps his personal life private, leaving many viewers wondering whether he is married or dating anyone.

Kornacki has never publicly confirmed he is married, and no spouse or long-term partner is publicly documented.

He came out in 2011 but has generally kept details about his romantic relationships private.

Is Steve Kornacki Married or Dating Anyone?

Kornacki has not publicly identified a husband or confirmed that he is currently in a relationship.

The political analyst has spoken about his sexuality in the past, including in a personal essay published by Salon in 2011.

Titled “The coming out story I never thought I’d write,” the essay detailed his experience coming out as gay and the personal challenges he faced before discussing his sexuality publicly.

Since then, Kornacki has rarely discussed his dating life in interviews or on social media.

Questions about a possible husband gained attention during the 2020 presidential election when journalist David Mack posted a joke about Kornacki’s lengthy hours covering the results.

“When will my husband, Steve Kornacki, return from war?” Mack wrote on social media.

The post went viral as viewers followed Kornacki’s marathon election coverage. However, Mack’s comment was a joke, and the two journalists were not married or romantically involved.

Steve Kornacki Became a Fan Favorite During the 2020 Presidential Election

Kornacki began his journalism career at PoliticsNJ.com, where he worked as a reporter from 2002 to 2006.

He joined MSNBC in 2012 and hosted programs including “The Cycle” and “Up” before becoming widely known for his election analysis.

His popularity grew during the 2020 presidential election as he spent hours tracking voting results on NBC’s interactive Big Board.

Viewers became familiar with his rolled-up sleeves, energetic delivery and signature Gap khakis, which earned the nickname “Kornacki Khakis.”

His election night appearances also led to his inclusion in People’s Sexiest Man Alive coverage.

In April 2025, Kornacki left his MSNBC position to become chief data analyst for NBC News and NBC Sports.

The move expanded his responsibilities beyond political coverage, allowing him to bring his statistical analysis to sports broadcasts.

Steve Kornacki Addresses Abrupt Ending to Election Night Livestream

Kornacki returned to NBC’s election coverage for the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, including the network’s “Decision ’26” broadcast.

NBC also brought back “Kornacki Cam,” a livestream that gave viewers an extended look at his work analyzing election results.

The broadcast was originally scheduled to last 13 hours, but Kornacki stepped away after approximately 10 hours.

Around 3:26 a.m. on November 4, he told viewers he needed a short break.

“Okay, folks, we’re going to keep it on,” Kornacki said.

“I am going to take one more break. I just need to take about five minutes here, but I’ll be right back.”

However, the livestream ended shortly afterward.

Kornacki later addressed the unexpected conclusion in a post on X.

“I was sure 13 hours would be fine but things caught up to me in a hurry at hour 10,” he wrote.

“I can’t say thanks enough to all of you. What a ride and I think we did make livestream history.”

He added, “Sorry for the abrupt ending!”