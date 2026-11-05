Iconic News Anchor Passes Away as Tributes Pour In

Legendary news anchor Harold Greene, who spent decades reporting at various Los Angeles stations, has passed away. Greene, who was 82, was a fixture on stations such as ABC7 Eyewitness News and CBS 7. Now, following his death, many who watched him are honoring his legacy on social media. Notably, Greene is considered to be the inspiration behind Ron Burgundy’s look in “Anchorman,” starring Will Ferrell.

Getty KCBS-LA news anchors Harold Greene and Ann Martin signed autographs at CBS’s Super Bowl/Survivor ll viewing party

Harold Greene’s Daughter Announced His Death With a Heartfelt Statement

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Greene’s daughter, Courtney, announced the sad news on Facebook on November 4. She wrote, “Harold Greene, 1943–2026. Our beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend has signed off for the last time.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Harold passed away last night. My mom and I were by his side, and there was an extraordinary amount of love in the room,” she continued.

After that, she mentioned his legendary news career, writing, “We have a feeling he’s already settling into the great newsroom in the sky, no doubt with a few suggestions on how things should be run.”

From there, she discussed Greene’s legacy as a person, noting, “He was so very loved, and we know he will be missed by many.” Courteny then asked for people to share memories of her father before announcing plans for a memorial service after the holidays.

Fans Are Honoring the TV Legend

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Following the news of his passing, many who watched Greene’s broadcasts over the years are honoring his legacy with heartfelt social media posts.

“I remember watching Harold Greene back when I was just a kid. RIP to him and best wishes for his family and friends,” one person said. “RIP Harold u made journalism respectable,” another person wrote.

“Damn, not Harold Greene. Another legend gone. I grew up watching Harold. He’s up there with Bob Bandfield, reunited. My condolences to his family and ABC7 family.”

“Harold Greene was the first news anchor I remember watching growing up in San Diego in the ’70s. He anchored the 5 & 11 o’clock newscasts at KGTV, then went up north to SF & L.A. before returning to SD for a short time in the ’80s and then back to L.A. for good. A true professional who was informative with a cool, yet friendly demeanor, everything you’d want in a news anchor. Rest in peace, Harold. Say hi to Jack White & Captain Mike Ambrose for me,” read one more tribute.

Harold’s Legacy Will Not Be Forgotten

Greene began his more than three-decade news career in the late 1960s as a cameraman in San Diego, according to the Los Angeles Times. After that, in the early 1970s, he transitioned to on-camera reporting and news directing for KCST-TV Channel 39 in San Diego before moving to KGTV Channel 10 the following year.

In Los Angeles, KABC-TV hired him around 1978, when he co-anchored Eye Witness News. Career highlights include covering the 1986 Cerritos air disaster, for which he won a Golden Mike award, and later receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star for television in 1999.

Later, Greene moved to KCBS Channel 2 in 2001 after the Super Bowl. Notably, the photo featured above is from that broadcast. From there, the legendary news anchor retired in 2008 amid budget cuts at the station, as did his co-anchor, Ann Martin.