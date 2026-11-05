Nicolas Cage Gives Update on Living Situation After Malibu Sinkhole Forces Him Out of Home

Nicolas Cage is reassuring fans that he and his family are doing well after a massive sinkhole near his Malibu home disrupted their living arrangements.

The actor recently described himself as “a little bit homeless,” but he is now offering a more reassuring update about the situation.

Cage, 62, spoke with PEOPLE at the Nov. 4 premiere of “Madden,” explaining that the damage meant he could not celebrate Halloween at his oceanfront property as planned.

“My home was not available for Halloween trick-or-treat,” he told the outlet.

The actor, who shares 4-year-old daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage with wife Riko Shibata, said the family is managing despite the unexpected disruption.

“It was not that we’re destitute. I like Halloween and I wanted to be able to decorate,” Cage explained. “We’re fine. We’re continuing. We’re okay.”

His latest comments come just days after he discussed the situation during a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con on Oct. 31. At the time, the “National Treasure” star revealed that he had been staying in hotels because of the damage near his property.

“I’m currently a little bit homeless,” he said. “Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels.”

The problem began in September, when a large sinkhole formed along part of the driveway and roadway near Cage’s home.

Images from the scene showed a section of the driveway collapsing beside the property’s garage, leaving broken asphalt and debris inside the opening.

The Sinkhole Has Been Expanding

Additional images obtained by outlets showed that the collapse extended toward the beach below the home.

According to a Sept. 8 proclamation of local emergency issued by the city of Malibu, the sinkhole measured approximately 25 to 30 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide.

Officials described the situation as an “imminent danger” to nearby homes and residents.

The damage affected more than just Cage’s property. Seven homes were red-tagged because of hazardous conditions, while another 24 received red tags because they had lost “safe vehicular access.” Gas service to the area was also shut off, and officials warned that water service could be discontinued.

The sinkhole developed during a weekend of flooding along Southern California’s coast associated with Hurricane Marie.

Unusually high tides sent waves over the shoreline and onto streets in communities including Long Beach, Seal Beach and Dana Point.

Despite the disruption, Cage had plans to make the most of Halloween with his daughter. During his Oct. 31 appearance, he explained that he would take August trick-or-treating in Santa Monica instead of at home.

“I don’t have normal trick-or-treaters that I would like to enjoy tonight,” he said.

He also shared his unusual movie plans for the evening, joking about watching a film that received a Razzie nomination for Worst Director.

“I’ll take my daughter out trick-or-treating somewhere in Santa Monica, but I am going to watch a movie where the director was actually nominated for Worst Director at the Razzies—called ‘The Shining.’”

Cage added, “He directed the hell out of that movie. I’m going to watch that tonight. After I put my daughter to bed, I’m going to put on ‘The Shining.’”

For now, the actor says his family is doing fine as they navigate the unexpected housing disruption.