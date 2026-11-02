Nicolas Cage Reveals He’s ‘Homeless’ After Malibu Home Is Damaged by Massive Sinkhole

Nicolas Cage is spending Halloween away from home after a major sinkhole damaged his Malibu property earlier this fall.

The 62-year-old actor opened up about his living situation during an appearance at L.A. Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 31.

When asked about his Halloween plans, Cage explained that the damage to his home had forced him to stay elsewhere.

“I’m currently a little bit homeless,” he said. “Something happened to my house in Malibuso I’m just sort of living in hotels so I don’t have normal trick or treaters I would like to enjoy tonight.”

Despite the disruption, Cage still had plans to celebrate the holiday with his young daughter, August, 4.

He said he would take her trick-or-treating in Santa Monica, California, before settling in to watch Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic “The Shining” after she went to bed.

In addition to his interview on the panel, he took photos with fans and signed autographs for fans. People shared images of the star to social media, as they praised Cage for always being gracious while meeting them. He was at the event both Saturday and Sunday.

He recently appeared in the popular show “Spider-Noir,” however, it was previously canceled much to the sadness of fans.

What Happened to Nicolas Cage’s Malibu Home?

Cage’s beachfront property, reportedly valued at $10.5 million, suffered extensive damage in September after heavy rain and coastal erosion contributed to a massive sinkhole.

Photographs taken Sept. 8 showed the driveway had collapsed into a deep hole.

Sections of asphalt and concrete had cracked and fallen into the pit, along with debris that included a portable construction-site toilet and pieces of a privacy fence.

The damage also raised concerns for people living nearby. Neighbors were reportedly evacuated as the sinkhole affected the area around Cage’s property.

Malibu city officials said the damage extended beyond the driveway and reached the road, creating problems for emergency access. The situation prompted evacuation orders and restrictions affecting nearby homes.

The incident left Cage unable to use his property as he normally would, leading him to stay in hotels while dealing with the aftermath.

Efforts to Address the Damage

Cage has reportedly been working to address the damage and protect the property from further erosion. Following the incident, emergency permit applications were submitted for work that included installing sandbags, clearing asphalt debris and conducting soil investigations.

The extent of the damage has made the situation more complicated than a typical home repair. With the driveway collapsed and the surrounding area affected, the work involves assessing the ground and addressing the erosion that contributed to the problem.

For now, Cage is making other arrangements while his Malibu home remains affected by the sinkhole.

Although his usual Halloween plans have been disrupted, the actor still intends to make the holiday special for August. A trip to Santa Monica for trick-or-treating will give the father and daughter a chance to celebrate together, even as Cage continues to deal with the damage to his home.