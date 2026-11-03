Kaley Cuoco Shares Photos of Her New Baby’s First Halloween Costume

While Kaley Cuoco found fame thanks to her roles on shows like “8 Simple Rules” and “The Big Bang Theory,” the star is also well-known these days for being a loving mother.

Kaley and her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their first daughter, Matilda (“Tildy”), into the world in March 2023, before their second little one, Philomena (“Philo”), joined the family on October 12 of this year.

Now, the actress has shared a look at Philo’s first Halloween, and the adorable photo of the baby dressed up with her family will surely put a smile on your face.

Kaley, Tom and Their Daughters Were All Minions

Kaley took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31, to share a photo showing her holding Philomena, who is only 19 days old in the pic. Tom can be seen taking a photo in a mirror while posing beside the actress and Matilda is reaching up toward her little sister.

Mom, Dad and older sibling are all wearing Minion Halloween costumes, while the baby is simply wearing a yellow onesie that says “Minion.”

“🎃 Halloween 👻 never thought I’d become the mom who prefers a family costume, but I do,” Kaley wrote in the caption of her post. “This is who I am now. Hold my calls 😂🎀”

Kaley’s post prompted plenty of comments from her social media followers, with one person mentioning both her part as a parent and her “Big Bang” character, writing, “[T]he mom role looks good on you!! love your beautiful family!! penny & her little pennies🩷🩷🩷”

“Awwww love these!!! So nice to see you doing so well with your beautiful little family,” another fan wrote.

Someone else left a message, saying, “Probably the cutest normal Hollywood family! So adorable 😍”

Kaley Also Shared Photos of Matilda’s Past Halloween Costumes

Back on October 31, 2023, Kaley marked Matilda’s first Halloween by sharing a look at the little one in five different costumes, each one just as cute if not cuter than the last.

Along with a collection of photos featuring her daughter, Kaley wrote, “🎃 Halloween first timers🎃 1) Tildy the old lady 2) Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! 3) winner winner 🐔 dinner! 4) the cutest 🐝 5) our own personal 🏈”

Although it’s surely difficult to choose which costume is the best, it’s hard not to adore the wig, glasses and massive string of pearls that Tildy is wearing in the first image.

In 2024, the star shared a photo that sees Kaley dressed up as Tom (beard, baseball cap, jersey, travel mug and all) and Tom dressed up as Kaley (blonde hair, glasses, sandals, canine companion and all).

That’s not to overlook Matilda, who is wearing a super-cute rainbow unicorn costume with wings.

Last year, the trio dressed up as adorable predators — one pink, one blue and one yellow — with the actress writing a caption in her Instagram post, telling her followers, “🎃 Halloween meets BabyShark 🦈 now you all have the song stuck in your head. Welcome to our world! 😆👻”