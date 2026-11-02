Martha Stewart Issues New Statement On Homeless Halloween Costume, Admits She ‘Really Screwed Up’

Martha Stewart is still feeling the heat after a photo she shared of a Halloween costume via social media wound up rubbing people the wrong way.

On Saturday, October 31, the 85-year-old lifestyle mogul took to Instagram to share an array of photos, one of which she now wishes she hadn’t.

‘Read the Room, Martha’

In one photo, Stewart is costumed as a homeless person, standing on the front steps of her home. With faux grime smudged on her face and sporting torn jeans, she holds a cardboard sign reading, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME.”

It didn’t take long for that post to inspire backlash, and Stewart quickly deleted it. However, it continued to live on via TMZ and Reddit, where numerous comments deemed her costume to be tone deaf and insensitive — particularly when coming from someone worth an estimated $400 million.

“Read the room, Martha — people are struggling out there,” read one comment shared via Reddit. Another comment stated, “As someone who is currently homeless and living in a shelter, this is offensive as [expletive],” the comment read.

She eventually issued a statement to explain her motivation.

“I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween — sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas, and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year,” Stewart said in a statement to TMZ.

“I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention,” she continued. “Homelessness continues to remain one of America’s greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic. I am committed to continuing to make a difference.”

She ‘Really Screwed Up’

Stewart’s statement stopped short of apologizing, and did little to quell the backlash she was experiencing.

On Monday, November 2, she issued a second statement, which this time contained an actual apology.

“It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up,” she wrote.

“My earlier statement didn’t go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically,” Stewart continued. “Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry. Martha.”

As Us Weekly reported, responses to Stewart’s second statement have been mixed.

“Martha, we still love you. Sometimes the joke comes out a little underbaked. We’ve all had our moments,” read one comment, while another stated, “Martha! You’re fine, it’s Halloween and it’s just a costume. Not everything is a political or social statement.”

Other responses, however, were less forgiving.

“I want to know the annual salary of everyone who was OK [with] it,” wrote one of Stewart’s followers, wondering how members of Stewarts communications team didn’t anticipate the negative reaction.

Another comment shared a similar theme, noting, “Love Martha but how did no one on her PR team tell her that wasn’t a good idea?”