Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartbreaking Reminder That Her Mother’s Reward Is Still Available

“Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie and her family suffered a devastating blow on February 1, 2026. Her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was forcibly taken from her home in the suburbs of Tucson, Arizona. To this day, she is still missing.

As the search for answers continues, Savannah Guthrie has often acted as the family’s spokesperson due to her large platform.

In a new social media post, the journalist wrote an emotional message, reflecting on her mother’s absence and reminding the public that the reward for information is still active.

Savannah Guthrie Pens a Heartwrenching Plea for Help

“Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie and her family are still praying for answers months after Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance earlier this year. She shared an old drawing that one of her children drew, featuring an umbrella surrounded by raindrops.

“I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy,” her daughter wrote at the bottom of the drawing.

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel,” the journalist captioned a recent Instagram post. “The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ – as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids – but it’s not and it never will be.”

Savannah Guthrie went on to detail how difficult and painful the situation has been for herself, her siblings, and all of her mother’s grandchildren. The family will never give up searching for answers and closure.

“Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us,” Guthrie pleaded.

The Public Units Behind the Journalist & Her Family

Getty A sign is posted at the house of Nancy Guthrie, NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, on February 3, 2026 in Catalina, Arizona. The search continues in the Tucson area for Nancy Guthrie, after she was reported missing on February 1.

Since Nancy Guthrie disappeared in early 2026, the public rallied behind the entire family. Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram followers wrote kind messages in the comments, hoping for answers.

“Every morning I watch you and marvel at your strength. I think of you often and pray your family finds answers,” one follower wrote.

“Everyone mourns with you. Your mom is not forgotten,” another added. “To see you carry on with strength and bravery despite the deepest sorrow is inspiring. You didn’t let darkness win. You didn’t stop because of fear. It speaks volumes to every witness that you carry on despite extreme loss, extreme sadness and we see you and are stronger because of it. 🩷Sending love and prayers for peace and resolution to this.”

Since Nancy Guthrie’s abduction is such a high-profile case, investigators have received several tips — some are credible, while some have been fraudulent. The case is still active and authorities are doing everything in their power to learn more.

In time, the world hopes Savannah Guthrie and her family will receive the answers and closure they require.