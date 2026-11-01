Hoda Kotb & Ex, Joel Schiffman, Team Up for Their Daughters on Halloween

“Today” anchor Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman truly understand the importance of a successful co-parenting relationship.

They began dating in 2013 and went on to adopt two daughters, Haley and Hope. Kotb and Schiffman got engaged in 2019 before ultimately ending their relationship in 2022. But above all else, they wanted to make their girls the top priority and focus on being parents first.

Even after four years apart, it seems like the exes are making the situation work. On Halloween, Kotb and Schiffman even dressed up in matching costumes to give their daughters a wonderful holiday.

Exes Hoda Kotb & Joel Schiffman Rock Matching Halloween Costumes

Celebrating holidays as co-parents often poses challenges and can come with difficult feelings. However, it seems like Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have the situation completely under control. In fact, they even celebrated Halloween in matching costumes.

“Happy halloween 🎃🎃🎃” the journalist captioned a new Instagram post, featuring a photo slide of last night’s festivities. She and Joel Schiffman appeared to be “Deviled Eggs.” They dressed in matching egg costumes and sported a pair of devil horns.

Haley and Hope each dressed up in unique costumes and beamed from ear to ear. They even got the family pet in on the fun, putting the little dog in an adorable pumpkin costume.

Overall, fans loved seeing the exes come together and celebrate the holiday as one family. Even if Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman ended their romantic relationship, they still enjoy each other’s company and spending quality time with their daughters.

“Hoda you really are one eggcelent 😂human! 💗😘” one fan quipped.

“Happy Halloween 👻🎃 the way you co-parent is amazing 😊” another praised the former couple.

“Beautiful family. Great to see you all together 😍 Happy Halloween 🎃” a third sweetly added.

The Journalist Enjoys Quality Family Time This Fall

This fall, Hoda Kotb has seemed to be filled with love and light. She penned a sweet message to her older sister Hala on her birthday, showing off a fun family outing. Despite her busy work schedule, she loves quality time with the family more than anything else.

In the post, Hoda and her daughters pose with Hala, with all four of them beaming from ear to ear. Hoda and Hala also boarded a boat and seemed to have a blast out on the water.

While recalling her own childhood in 2024, Hoda Kotb explained why she always goes above and beyond for her daughters.

“I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid,” she shared.

“It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope. Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into,” the journalist added.