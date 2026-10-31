Collin Gosselin Sends Direct Message to Mom Kate Amid Her Claims of His ‘Mental Illness’

Following the publication of Collin Gosselin‘s new memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” he’s received the full support of his father, Jon Gosselin.

That, however, has not been the case with his mother; in fact, Kate Gosselin has denied her son’s claims she was abusive toward him when he was a child, insisting that the shocking allegations laid out in the book are the result of mental illness (which Jon has vehemently refuted).

Now that the book has taken the No. 1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list for the second consecutive week, Collin took to social media to share his thanks to his supporters — along with a pointed message to his mom.

‘It’s Not Working’

Sharing a photo of himself proudly displaying a copy of his book while posing a bookstore, Collin began by thanking everyone who’s shared their support over the years.

“To everyone who has shown me love, believed in me, and supported my journey, thank you. You remind me every day that there is so much more love in this world than cruelty,” he said, before addressing his mother directly.

“To my mother, who continues to spread lies in an attempt to conceal her abuse and break my spirit, it’s not working,” he wrote. “My determination to speak out for survivors will always be stronger than your attempts to silence me. You will never stop my mission to protect and advocate for other victims of abuse.”

He continued sharing gratitude for the success of his book, and the opportunity to share his story with the world.

A”lso, I am so deeply honored to announce that In the Shadow of Eight has once again earned the #1 spot on the New York Times Bestseller List for the second week in a row,” he wrote. “Something I never could have imagined in my lifetime and something I could never have achieved without the incredible support of all of you. I am beyond grateful.”

He Said, She Said

Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

To say that now-divorced former stars of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” have had different reactions to their son’s book is putting it mildly.

“Rational logical [people] or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here,” Kate wrote on social media in response to the numerous allegations Collin makes about her in the memoir.

Jon responded to his ex-wife in a statement he issued to Us Weekly.

“Also, let me be very clear: if you continue to falsely label my son Collin as ‘mentally ill’ you will be held accountable,” he said, addressing Kate.

“As you know, Collin has been evaluated by multiple independent psychiatrists, and that narrative is proven categorically untrue,” he added. “Repeating false claims about his mental health is damaging to his reputation, his credibility, and his future.”

He concluded his statement by backing up the claims made in the memoir, writing, “Consider this fair warning: the days of using mental health to discredit and silence my son are over.”