Selma Blair Breaks Silence on Delta Flight Incident With Emotional Apology: Video

After nearly three weeks of silence, Selma Blair has publicly apologized to those she may have hurt or frightened during an alleged altercation aboard a Delta flight that ended with her arrest.

The “Legally Blonde” actress shared an emotional Instagram video Friday, October 30, addressing the October 11 incident for the first time in her own words while explaining why she cannot discuss the allegations in detail.

Selma Blair Issues Emotional Apology Weeks After Arrest

Blair, 54, began by acknowledging her silence since the incident. “Hi, it’s me. And I know I’ve been quiet for a couple of weeks since October 11. And you deserve to hear from me directly, and I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.”

She explained that her attorneys advised her not to discuss the events aboard the aircraft while legal proceedings remain underway.

“There is a legal matter going on, and my lawyers have asked me not to say anything about that day. And I’m listening to them. And I take this very seriously.”

The “Cruel Intentions” actress then addressed those affected by the incident.

“And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed, I am so sorry.”

She also thanked those who reached out to her and her family.

Selma Blair Says She Is Focusing on Her Health and Son

In Friday’s video, Blair thanked those who had sent messages of encouragement during the difficult weeks.

She said the support had meant a great deal to her and her son, adding that her dog, Scout, was also doing well.

The actress concluded by explaining where her attention would be directed.

“So right now I’m going to be taking care of my health and my son and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”

What Happened During Selma Blair’s Delta Flight Incident?

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The incident occurred Sunday, October 11, aboard Delta Flight 938 traveling from Los Angeles to New York, per ABC11.

According to the Port Authority Police Department, officers responded to reports of a physically abusive passenger after the aircraft arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport, as reported by NBC News.

Two flight attendants reported injuries, with one requiring additional medical evaluation. Blair was accused of striking one attendant and biting another.

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Authorities also alleged that she kicked a Port Authority police officer while being transported to a hospital and later assaulted a nurse.

L.A. Times reported that the “The Sweetest Thing” star pleaded not guilty Monday, October 12, to two counts of second-degree assault involving the officer and nurse.

A judge set bail at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond. She was subsequently released, with her next court appearance scheduled for January 19, 2027.

Federal authorities have separately investigated the alleged onboard assault.

Selma Blair’s Lawyer Previously Cited Medical Emergency

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During her arraignment, attorney Shawn Barnes told the court that the actress had missed several doses of medication used to control serious neurological symptoms, Fox News reported on October 14. Barnes also said she had been working long hours before the flight and had struck her head.

“These factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation,” Barnes said. “This was not an intentional assault.”

In a subsequent statement issued Friday, October 16, Blair’s representative maintained that she had experienced a medical emergency, according to The Guardian.

“There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”

The statement directly disputed reports suggesting that Blair had attempted to open an aircraft door during the flight.

Her representatives also addressed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she publicly disclosed in 2018, and said she experiences pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition associated with her MS.

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Blair has previously spoken openly about living with multiple sclerosis, including in the documentary “Introducing Selma Blair”, released in 2021.

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Her representatives have asked the public to consider the full circumstances before reaching conclusions.