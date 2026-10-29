Jamie Lee Curtis Plays Elizabeth Holmes in Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ Spoof

Nathan Fielder’s documentary “You Can See Everything” has been generating buzz, with the one-time Comedy Central star embedding himself with convicted Silicon Valley fraudster Elizabeth Holmes.

While the movie continues to make headlines, Jimmy Fallon got into the act by enlisting a “Tonight Show” guest for a hilarious spoof to open the show on Wednesday, October 28.

‘You Can See Everything’

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Ahead of her appearance on Fallon’s couch, Jamie Lee Curtis donned a wig to portray the imprisoned Theranos founder in a sketch, with the host portraying filmmaker Fielder.

“Now, be honest. Do you really want to be on the show tonight?” asks Fallon in a pitch-perfect impression of Fielder.

“Of course I do. I love talking to you,” replied Curtis, staring into Fallon’s eyes with a deer-in-the-headlights gaze.

NBC Host Jimmy Fallon as Nathan Fielder during the “You Can See Everything” Cold Open on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“So, you’re not just here to promote your new show. ‘Newlyweds’?” Fallon-as-Fielder continues.

“No, I’m engaging with you as a human being,” said Curtis. “Why would I deceive you? There’s no reason for me to do that. There’s nothing for me to deceive you on.”

“Good chat,” Fallon concludes before asking one final question: “You’re being real right now?”

“I’m always being real,” Curtis fired back; then, as Fallon exits, she yells, “Thank God! [Expletive]! What an [expletive]!”

‘Newlyweds’

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As the sketch noted, Curtis had dropped by “The Tonight Show” to promote her new NBC sitcom, “Newlyweds.”

“Co-created by Jamie Lee Curtis and written by Gail Lerner, “Newlyweds” is a later-in-life love story about Jeanie (Téa Leoni), a free-spirited woman, and James (Tim Daly), a buttoned-up professor, who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. James only has eyes for Jeanie, but quickly learns that loving her means learning to love her sprawling, eccentric world of friends and family and vice versa,” reads the logline for the series, for which Curtis is also an executive producer and star.

Speaking with Gold Derby, Curtis recalled the precise date and moment when she first came up with the premise for “Newlyweds”: April 25, 2019.

As she remembered, she was on her way to the airport in a hired limo, and was chatting with the driver.

“The driver said to me that he was divorced,” Curtis explained.

“And then he said, ‘But my new wife…’ and in my head, I went, ‘Oh, that’s a sitcom about people in their 60s and 70s hooking up, marrying on a whim, and then what happens afterwards!'” she added.

NBC L-R: Tim Daly as James, Jamie Lee Curtis as Claudia, Tea Leoni as Jeanie — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

According to Curtis, that scenario isn’t as unusual as some might think for people who get divorced later in life, and realize they have more time on Earth behind them than in front of them.

“But also, it’s tick-tock, tick-tock!” she explained. “At our age, what do we have to lose? It’s something beautiful and aspirational for the world be able to see thse people working it out on free TV on Friday nights.”

As Curtis pointed out, “Newlyweds” can be seen Friday nights on NBC.

