Jalyn Hall Teases Carmelo’s Relationship Drama in ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” was one of the best new comedies of the 2025–2026 TV season, and the second season got a prime Fall TV slot. Season 2 premieres on Monday, Nov. 2, on NBC, and you will not want to miss it.

Not only does this bring more fun as Reggie tries to boost his career and repair the damage he once did, but it also picks up with a major reveal from the end of “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Season 1. Carmelo is in a relationship with his father’s nemesis’ daughter, and it’s sure to cause drama when it all comes out.

Jalyn Hall chatted with EntertainmentNow exclusively about playing Carmelo and bringing this “Romeo & Juliet” style story to life.

A Teenager Learning His Hero Has Flaws on ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

NBC THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — “A Real Cinderello Story” Episode 110 — Pictured: Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

Something I’ve really loved seeing for Carmelo is that he realizes his parents aren’t always heroes. They’re flawed humans. What’s that been like for you to bring that story to the screen?

Amen! It’s been a privilege to portray that view, because it’s one that we all come to sooner or later in life. You know you love them all the same, sometimes even more so, realizing the humanity of our actions.

At the core, it’s been this in-depth invasion of privacy, but ultimately, they’re a family of genuine human beings.

He’s lived in his dad’s shadow for so long, but he’s starting to break from that. What’s it like during “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” Season 2?

He loves his dad. He idolizes his dad, and he wants nothing more than for his dad to be happy. I think now, with him helping his dad through this journey, he’s subconsciously put his growth as a teenager and a young adult on the back burner.

Now, he’s found a balance between doing both and being able to thrive in his daily life and figure out who he wants to be, but also be there for his dad. We get to explore that and see more of it in detail.

I know a lot of your Season 1 stuff was written later on, which is a great thing about weekly broadcast releases, but what was it like for you to learn so much more of Carmelo’s story as the season progressed?

It was fun to be a part of. It’s fun to get to every table read like it was Christmas morning, and see what presents you got. And they deliver! They did not disappoint.

This season, we get to see a lot of different avenues and storylines, and relationship changes for Carmelo. The shenanigans are fun to portray.

Teasing the Relationship Drama on ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ Season 2

NBC THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS — “We Keep the Kisses” Episode 201 — Pictured: (l-r) Jalyn Hall as Carmelo — (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

Can you tease what’s to come, because the last we saw, Carmelo was creating some drama with his relationship.

A good teaser would be that while it’s packaged as, and at its center is, a “Romeo and Juliet” story, it throws twists in the most unpredictable ways. I think as we go on and watch these episodes set up the eventual climax, it’s a fun carousel ride. I had a great time filming all of that.

How was the relationship storyline sold to you, and what was going through your mind as you learned about it?

I was stoked! I was excited, but most of all, intrigued to see the approach they were going to take. We have some of the best writers in the business, so letting them do their thing and tell the story in a way that is exciting, with twists and turns, and completely unpredictable makes it fun to be a passenger. I was just along for the ride!

Something that I’ve wondered is why Carmelo ended up in this relationship, because he doesn’t strike me as someone who just does it because it’s forbidden.

They didn’t know each other before they met. They didn’t know who they were, and we get to see their first-ever interaction and how they came to meet each other. It’s a very genuine relationship, and by the time they did find out who the other was, it was already too late. They’d fallen madly in love.

That’s what makes the situation so raw. It’s a pretty fun dynamic.