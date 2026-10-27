Kristen Bell, 46, Reveals Terrifying Incident on ‘Nobody Wants This’ Set That Left Crew Screaming

A beach scene for “Nobody Wants This” became a frightening ordeal for Kristen Bell when powerful ocean waves threatened to overwhelm her and several crew members during filming.

Kristen, 46, recalled what she described as a near-death experience while appearing on the Monday, October 26, episode of her husband Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The “Good Place” star said the incident happened while filming Season 3 of the popular Netflix romantic comedy, which premiered Thursday, October 22.

Kristen Bell Recalls Near-Death Experience on ‘Nobody Wants This’ Set

Play

For Kristen, the finished scene may have looked beautiful on screen, but filming it was an experience she won’t soon forget.

“I had a near-death experience with 10 members of the crew on the season,” Kristen told Shepard.

Her co-stars, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons, joined her on the podcast. Kristen explained that she was filming a scene in which her character, Joanne, had to enter the ocean for a Jewish ritual immersion.

According to Travel and Leisure Asia, the production took place at Zuma Beach in California, where the conditions proved far more dangerous than expected.

“I had to pretend to be nude, so I’m wearing a scuba suit from here down,” she recalled.

The actress said she had to wade into chest-deep water alongside about 10 crew members, each with a stunt professional for safety.

Netflix Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 308 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Katrina Marchinowski/Netflix © 2026

As filming began, the team encountered waves about eight feet high.

Kristen was attempting to deliver lines in Hebrew while the camera crew captured the scene from two angles. “Just before it’s about to crash, all the stunt people start screaming,” she recalled. “I get hoisted out of the air by two stunt women who are helping me,” she continued.

The situation became particularly difficult for the camera operators, who struggled to maintain their positions against the surf.

“Poor Aaron, our A camera operator, was getting pummeled by the waves. Both cameras were underwater.”

Kristen also recalled how cold the water was during the shoot.

Kristen Bell Feared Someone Would Be Swept Away During Filming

Netflix Nobody Wants This. Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 304 of Nobody Wants This. Cr. Katrina Marchinowski/Netflix © 2026

Despite the dangerous conditions, the production team initially failed to capture the footage needed for the scene.

Kristen recalled being told they would have to return to the water. Concerned about everyone’s safety, she questioned whether another attempt was worth the risk.

“Somebody’s going to be washed away,” she warned.

The “Frozen” star ultimately agreed to continue, but reviewed the footage and adjusted her performance to minimize the time spent in the ocean.

The team completed the sequence without another extended shoot.

“When you watch the show, you’ll notice the only angle they use is the side angle because the front-on angle, it was horrific to watch,” she explained.

‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3 Makes Strong Netflix Debut

Play

Despite the frightening experience, Kristen was pleased with how the finished scene looked. The third season follows Joanne and Noah, played by Brody, as they navigate a new chapter in their relationship.

According to Variety, Season 3 drew 6.2 million views during its first four days on Netflix.

Although that marked a decline from the previous season’s opening, the series recorded the platform’s biggest debut for a returning comedy in 2026.