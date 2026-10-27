Zendaya Wows With Effortlessly Chic Look While Cheering on Golden State Valkyries at WNBA Finals

The Golden State Valkyries had a superstar fan helping cheer them on during their Game 5 victory.

Zendaya was in the crowd, wearing a purple Valkyries shirt while rocking her pixie cut and a natural makeup look at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 26. for the team’s game against the Atlanta Dream, which she attended alongside her niece. And she got into the full spirit, often spotted clapping the inflatable thunder sticks.

At one point, she was shown on the jumbotron and was met with thunderous applause from the other fans in attendance.

But she wasn’t the only famous person in attendance, as Bay Area rapper E-40, Bay Area rapper P-Lo, former WNBA player Ruthie Bolton, former WNBA player Candace Parker, Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, former USWNT soccer player Megan Rapinoe, and former NFL player Robert Turbin were also at Monday’s game.

Veronica Burton Said It Was Her Dream For Zendaya To Come Out To A Game

For Valkyries guard Veronica Burton, Zendaya attending a game was a dream come true, according to SF Gate, as she recently said that the beloved actress and her husband, Tom Holland, were on her list of celebs she wanted to see at a game. And with that, she added that she’d be nervous if Zendaya was there.

Well, it happened! But Burton had a great game, not showing any nerves, as she finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and four blocks in the team’s 64-55 win.

The Valkyries Are Only In Their Second Season

The Valkyries are only in their second season, and Zendaya isn’t the only star that they have added to their fanbase. George Lucas, Too $hort, Kehlani, Ludacris, and Kerry Washington have also been spotted at games in Ballhalla.

But, it’s clear that fans are loving having a women’s team in Golden State, as they have sold out every single regular season game throughout their two season.

And they could add WNBA champions to their resume very soon, as they are only one win away.

Controversy Surrounding Timing For The WNBA Finals

Getty Gabby Williams #1, Veronica Burton #22, Tiffany Hayes #15, and Kaila Charles #6 of the Golden State Valkyries react during the first quarter against the Atlanta Dream in game five of the 2026 WNBA Finals at Chase Center on October 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While the games in the Bay Area have required no changes to the schedule, the WNBA has had trouble with all three of the games in Atlanta, which have required quick adjustments due to the schedule at State Farm Arena.

Initially, the NBA and WNBA thought about trying to keep the game in primetime; however, they were faced with challenges as both the Hawks and Cavaliers play on Wednesday night.

“I hope everyone gets to see it somehow and I know for some people it’s not realistic — they have jobs and won’t be able to make it,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said, per ESPN. “I’m disappointed for that, but I’m hopeful as many people can see the game as possible.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert also spoke out.

“The sellout crowds and extraordinary atmosphere at State Farm Arena for Games 3 and 4 were a tremendous success, and we’re excited to give thousands more fans the opportunity to experience Game 6 with a championship on the line,” she said Monday. “We thank the NBA, Dream, Valkyries, Hawks, State Farm Arena and USA Network for the collaboration and flexibility that made this move possible. We look forward to delivering another unforgettable Finals experience in Atlanta.”

Game 6 of the WNBA finals will be played on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.