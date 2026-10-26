Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Officially Divorced After 7 Years of Marriage: Details

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have officially ended their marriage, nearly a year after announcing they were going their separate ways.

The comedian and the professional chef, who share a young son, finalized their divorce following more than seven years of marriage, Page Six reported on Monday, October 26.

Throughout their separation, the former couple has maintained that their priority remains raising their child together.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Finalize Divorce

Amy, 45, and Chris, 46, are legally divorced, People confirmed Monday, October 26.

According to the outlet, the New York Supreme Court recently updated their case status to “disposed,” indicating that the proceedings have concluded.

Although court records list Wednesday, February 25, as the case’s disposition date, the exact date their divorce became final remains unclear because divorce records are sealed in New York, as per the outlet.

The former couple announced their separation on Friday, December 12, 2025, after seven years of marriage, according to Entertainment Weekly.

At the time, Amy made it clear that despite separating, they remained committed to their family.

Amy Schumer Previously Addressed Her Marriage Troubles

Getty Amy Schumer opens up on her split.

In a since-deleted Instagram post announcing their split, the “Trainwreck” actress emphasized that they had no animosity toward each other.

“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

A source close to the couple also told People that their separation was not contentious.

“There’s nothing ugly. It’s a cohesive split. They’ve just been finalizing a few things.”

The announcement came after weeks of speculation about their relationship.

In an Instagram post shared Monday, December 1, 2025, Amy dismissed suggestions that changes in her appearance or Chris’ autism diagnosis had contributed to their marital difficulties.

“Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism,” she wrote, according to WBMA.

Inside Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s Marriage

Getty Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Amy and Chris first sparked dating rumors in 2017, then married in a private Malibu ceremony in February 2018, per People.

They welcomed their son, Gene, in May 2019.

Their relationship also extended into their professional lives. The couple appeared together in the Food Network series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” which followed them as they prepared meals at home.

Schumer spoke candidly about relationships, motherhood, and feeling like herself again on the Tuesday, October 13, episode of “Beyond the Program With Jim Curtis.”

The comedian admitted that some past relationships made her question herself so deeply that even those around her noticed a change.

“I’ve been in relationships where I was completely questioning myself, and people couldn’t even recognize me,” Schumer said, as OK Magazine reported. “I was like a shell of myself.”

Amy Schumer Is Preparing for a New Divorce Comedy

As her divorce proceedings conclude, Amy is also preparing for a project centered on the end of a marriage.

Variety reported in August that the Emmy-winning comedian will star in and produce “Best Divorce Ever,” a comedy written and directed by Sean Mullin.

The film follows a couple trying to stay close after deciding to divorce, only to face unexpected complications. Amy previously starred in the 2025 Netflix comedy “Kinda Pregnant.”