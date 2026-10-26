Unrecognizable Johnny Depp Freaks Out Young Trick-or-Treaters Costumed as Scrooge: Watch

Fans are gearing up to see Johnny Depp make his return to the silver screen in the upcoming film “Ebenezer.”

As anticipation builds for this new Christmas movie, a just-released promo video for the movie features a Halloween twist.

Trick or Treat

Play

In the new promo clip, the film’s star — practically unrecognizable in the layers of prosthetics that transform him into Ebenezer Scrooge — is seen greeting unwitting trick-or-treaters. Instead of receiving candy, however, the kids are greeted with Scrooge’s iconic catchphrase: “Humbug!”

Clearly, the youngsters have no idea that the wrinkled old grouch from Charles’ Dickens iconic novel “A Christmas Carol” is actually the dashing movie star known for playing Captain Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and its sequels.

Magical Movie Makeup

Play

An earlier “Ebenezer” featurette took fans inside the film’s makeup trailer to demonstrate the amazing artistry that allowed Depp to achieve his “Ebenezer” look.

“I’ll be honest, the first time I saw him in full makeup I did not recognize him,” says co-star Trammel Tilman in the video. While scenes of Depp costumed as Scrooge fill the screen, Tilman adds, “Johnny was really excited to play Scrooge in his own way.”

Barrie Gower, the makeup artist who designed the prosthetics that transform Depp into the iconic character, praised the actor’s dedication.

“Johnny really embraces the makeup process,” says Gower, as a fast-forward montage plays, speeding up the arduous process of Depp being fitted with latex prosthetics and makeup.

“He suggested things like moles, he wanted his chin a little longer, anything that he connects to the character,” adds Gower.

Praise From His Co-Stars

Panoramic Pictures

“He’s a wonderful person to play Scrooge because he has an incredible ability to absorb things and deliver things with a lightness and a kindness,” notes co-star Andrea Riseborough of Depp’s deep-dive performance.

“Despite being a grouchy, grumpy character, there’s a twinkle in his eye, which only Johnny can bring,” adds Sam Claflin, who also appears in the film.

“I think he brings something really unique to everything he does. I think this is just such a perfect role for him,” states “Harry Potter” alum Rupert Grint, who plays Bob Cratchit in the movie.

“It’s Johnny doing what Johnny does best, which are these larger-than-life characters with a real human touch,” observes Depp’s co-star Daisy Ridley, who plays Cratchit’s wife.

Even veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen — who’s undergone his own fair share of Hollywood makeup to play wizened wizard Gandalf in the “Lord of the Rings” movies — offers high praise for Depp’s performance in “Ebenezer.”

“Johnny’s giving a performance the like of which you’ve never seen before, but that’s what you expect from Johnny Depp, isn’t it?” says McKellen, who portrays ghostly Jacob Marley. “He’s full of surprises.”

A Comic Con Reveal

Getty Johnny Depp attended the 2026 Comic Con stage.

Earlier this year, Depp made a surprise appearance at Comic Con in San Diego, attired in his full “Ebenezer” makeup and costume to promote the upcoming holiday flick.

“A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption,” reads the synopsis for “Ebenezer.”

“Ebenezer” arrives in theaters on November 13.





